Summerstrand’s Super reign in pool

The sport’s competitive future, the Nippers, swapped the pool for the surf on Monday, but not before Summerstrand made the biggest splash in the DHL Lifesaving SA National Club Championships in Newton Park, Gqeberha.
The juniors and seniors are at Newton Park’s pool in the early part of the week, with the Nippers completing the championships at Kings Beach on Wednesday.
So far, the championship has produced the most thrilling of rivalries, with Clifton and Fish Hoek going toe-to-toe over three days in the Junior and Senior Surf Championship, with just four points separating the clubs at the end.
Clifton totalled 589 points and Fish Hoek 585.
KwaZulu-Natal’s Umhlanga were strong in the surf and for two of those three days stayed in touch with the Cape-based coastal clubs.
In the pool, among the Nippers, it was very different, as it was with the Masters, where Summerstrand reigned supreme.
Summerstrand’s Nippers were the best in the age groups, seven to nine years old, and 12 to 13 years old and were second to Big Bay in the 10 to 11 years old category.
Summerstrand were emphatic overall club winners in the pool, scoring 579 points to second-placed Harties’s 401.
Big Bay was third with 329 points and Fish Hoek (192), Kings Beach (158) and Clifton (110), completing the top six.
The individual winners, for most points, included Summerstrand’s Yam Loni winning the girls’ eight-year-old division.
Lami scored 20 points, as did Big Bay’s Bianca van der Westhuizen, but was awarded the title based on winning one gold and a silver compared to Van der Westhuizen’s two silvers and a bronze.
Big Bay’s Nolan Froneman won the eight-year-old boys with 23 points and the nine-year-old winners were Fish Hoek’s Emilie Conradie (24 points) and Vidar Bendixen (22 points).
Summerstrand’s duo of Emma de Villiers and Morgan Gous took the honours for 10- and 11-year-old girls respectively and among the 10-year-old boys the victor was Big Bay’s Jaydon Allott, with Boksburg’s FC Rosslee winning the 11-year-old boys title.
Another of the renowned Gous Lifesaving family, Summerstrand’s Sienna took the honours for 12-year-old girls and Clifton’s Troy Steer won the 12-year-old boys title.
Both scored a championship-high of 38 points.
Summerstrand also dominated the podium for 13-year-old girls in Jesse-Leah Laderach, who finished with 37 points, while the 13-year-old boys division was among the most competitive with Boksburg’s Xander Swanepoel’s 36 points earning first place.
Summerstrand’s Nicholas Pretorius (35 points) and Daniel Pappas (34 points) had to settle for second and third respectively, despite outstanding all-round performances. — Lifesaving SA
Summerstrand’s Super reign in pool
DHL Lifesaving SA National Club Championships in Bay produces thrilling rivalries
Image: Michael Sheehan
The sport’s competitive future, the Nippers, swapped the pool for the surf on Monday, but not before Summerstrand made the biggest splash in the DHL Lifesaving SA National Club Championships in Newton Park, Gqeberha.
The juniors and seniors are at Newton Park’s pool in the early part of the week, with the Nippers completing the championships at Kings Beach on Wednesday.
So far, the championship has produced the most thrilling of rivalries, with Clifton and Fish Hoek going toe-to-toe over three days in the Junior and Senior Surf Championship, with just four points separating the clubs at the end.
Clifton totalled 589 points and Fish Hoek 585.
KwaZulu-Natal’s Umhlanga were strong in the surf and for two of those three days stayed in touch with the Cape-based coastal clubs.
In the pool, among the Nippers, it was very different, as it was with the Masters, where Summerstrand reigned supreme.
Summerstrand’s Nippers were the best in the age groups, seven to nine years old, and 12 to 13 years old and were second to Big Bay in the 10 to 11 years old category.
Summerstrand were emphatic overall club winners in the pool, scoring 579 points to second-placed Harties’s 401.
Big Bay was third with 329 points and Fish Hoek (192), Kings Beach (158) and Clifton (110), completing the top six.
The individual winners, for most points, included Summerstrand’s Yam Loni winning the girls’ eight-year-old division.
Lami scored 20 points, as did Big Bay’s Bianca van der Westhuizen, but was awarded the title based on winning one gold and a silver compared to Van der Westhuizen’s two silvers and a bronze.
Big Bay’s Nolan Froneman won the eight-year-old boys with 23 points and the nine-year-old winners were Fish Hoek’s Emilie Conradie (24 points) and Vidar Bendixen (22 points).
Summerstrand’s duo of Emma de Villiers and Morgan Gous took the honours for 10- and 11-year-old girls respectively and among the 10-year-old boys the victor was Big Bay’s Jaydon Allott, with Boksburg’s FC Rosslee winning the 11-year-old boys title.
Another of the renowned Gous Lifesaving family, Summerstrand’s Sienna took the honours for 12-year-old girls and Clifton’s Troy Steer won the 12-year-old boys title.
Both scored a championship-high of 38 points.
Summerstrand also dominated the podium for 13-year-old girls in Jesse-Leah Laderach, who finished with 37 points, while the 13-year-old boys division was among the most competitive with Boksburg’s Xander Swanepoel’s 36 points earning first place.
Summerstrand’s Nicholas Pretorius (35 points) and Daniel Pappas (34 points) had to settle for second and third respectively, despite outstanding all-round performances. — Lifesaving SA
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Sport
Cricket
Rugby
Rugby