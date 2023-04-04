Grey end Nomads hockey festival on high against St John’s

In typically blustery Gqeberha conditions, Grey High ended the Nomads Hockey Festival in satisfactory fashion on Monday with a hard-earned 2-0 win over St John’s at the Rectory astro.
This high-profile schools hockey event is more about camaraderie and appreciating the sport and what it offers, but there is also no doubt of the fighting spirit the young stars display during the three days of competition.
At the end of it all, there was some superb hockey on show from many of the top hockey-playing schools in the country as the teams continued to fine-tune their games for the rest of the year’s programme.
The spirit in evidence was clearly displayed by St John’s in the final match as a stiff westerly swept across the pitch and they fought all the way against a competent Grey outfit.
The home school, however, did enjoy much of the play, forcing four penalty corners during the game, the third of which gave them a crucial 1-0 lead on the stroke of halftime.
This came from Xander Elkington as he drove the ball low and hard into the left-hand corner.
In the third quarter, Grey were able to create two more field opportunities but each time the St John’s defence was up to scratch and they were able to avert the danger.
However, the pressure did eventually tell when Grey broke downfield once again to set up further opportunities.
The first attempt was parried by the goalkeeper, but Grey were awarded for their perseverance when Kian Cambier picked up a loose ball in the circle to slam it home with six minutes to go.
With the Grey defence proving adept at keeping their opponents out — St John’s had three penalty corners — Cambier’s strike virtually wrapped up the match for the home side, and so it eventually proved.
It finished as an encouraging weekend for the Grey outfit, who drew with Jeppe on the first day and won three of their remaining four games.
The only blemish came against Maritzburg College, to whom they lost 2-1 on Sunday evening.
Jeppe were impressive throughout, going on to win their last four fixtures, including a 2-0 win on Monday against the hitherto unbeaten Hilton side.
The KwaZulu-Natal Midlands school had two draws and two wins before succumbing to their Johannesburg rivals in their final game.
The tournament provided excellent preparation for the teams for the season, while Grey High will also be looking ahead to the Hibbert Shield tournament, which takes place at the same venue, starting on April 27.
It will a feast of sport at the school that weekend because the Standard Bank Grey High Rugby Festival will be held on April 27 and 29.
Grey end Nomads hockey festival on high against St John’s
Jeppe impressive throughout, winning their last four fixtures, including a 2-0 victory over hitherto unbeaten Hilton
Image: SUPPLIED
