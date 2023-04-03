SA Hockey acting CEO Shaune Baaitjies said: “Cheslyn has been a servant of South African hockey for a great length of time.
"His commitment to the programme, the players and the country is unrivalled. We wish Cheslyn all the best in his appointment and are excited to see the team continue to grow under his guidance on the world stage.”
Gie said he was honoured to take up the position.
“I am honoured to be given the opportunity to continue working with the SA hockey men," he said.
"We have a special team who continue to punch above our weight and standing in the international game and we look forward to doing that again.
"I believe this team represents SA as a whole and we will make the country proud.”
HeraldLIVE
Gqeberha's Cheslyn Gie appointed SA Hockey men's head coach
Image: SUPPLIED
South African Hockey on Saturday announced the appointment of Gqeberha's Cheslyn Gie as head coach of the hockey men until the completion of the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup.
Gie served as the interim head coach at the victorious FIH Nations Cup as well as at the FIH Hockey World Cup in India where the team finished 11th.
His immediate focus will be on guiding the team through a Paris qualification event with the aim of qualifying for the 2024 Olympics. The team will also compete in the FIH Hockey Nations Cup towards the end of 2023 .
Gie’s support staff and technical team will be finalised over the next month and will be communicated when completed.
SA Hockey acting CEO Shaune Baaitjies said: “Cheslyn has been a servant of South African hockey for a great length of time.
"His commitment to the programme, the players and the country is unrivalled. We wish Cheslyn all the best in his appointment and are excited to see the team continue to grow under his guidance on the world stage.”
Gie said he was honoured to take up the position.
“I am honoured to be given the opportunity to continue working with the SA hockey men," he said.
"We have a special team who continue to punch above our weight and standing in the international game and we look forward to doing that again.
"I believe this team represents SA as a whole and we will make the country proud.”
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Sport
Cricket
Soccer
Sport
Soccer