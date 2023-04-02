Motherwell off to winning start in EPRU Grand Challenge
Suburban notch up hard-fought victory against Adelaide Rangers
Motherwell got their EPRU Grand Challenge club rugby campaign off to a rousing start when they beat Aberdeen 41-19 in a high-scoring clash at the NU1 Stadium on Saturday.
Group B promises to be one of the tournament’s most competitive and Motherwell have laid an early marker that they plan to be among the frontrunners for a playoff berth...
Motherwell off to winning start in EPRU Grand Challenge
Suburban notch up hard-fought victory against Adelaide Rangers
Deputy sports editor & rugby writer
Motherwell got their EPRU Grand Challenge club rugby campaign off to a rousing start when they beat Aberdeen 41-19 in a high-scoring clash at the NU1 Stadium on Saturday.
Group B promises to be one of the tournament’s most competitive and Motherwell have laid an early marker that they plan to be among the frontrunners for a playoff berth...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Sport
Cricket
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby