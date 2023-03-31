×

LISTEN | Alberts discusses new career as golf commentator

31 March 2023
Golf
Image: iStock

It has only been about two years since the golf bug bit but now Derek Alberts is a “disciple of it” and has managed to make the sport his career.

The former Gqeberha resident is a seasoned sports broadcaster who has added golf commentating to his repertoire.

On That Weekend Feeling with Daron Mann this week, Alberts talks about what golf commentating entails. 

