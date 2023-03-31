It has only been about two years since the golf bug bit but now Derek Alberts is a “disciple of it” and has managed to make the sport his career.
The former Gqeberha resident is a seasoned sports broadcaster who has added golf commentating to his repertoire.
On That Weekend Feeling with Daron Mann this week, Alberts talks about what golf commentating entails.
LISTEN | Alberts discusses new career as golf commentator
Image: iStock
It has only been about two years since the golf bug bit but now Derek Alberts is a “disciple of it” and has managed to make the sport his career.
The former Gqeberha resident is a seasoned sports broadcaster who has added golf commentating to his repertoire.
On That Weekend Feeling with Daron Mann this week, Alberts talks about what golf commentating entails.
Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm | Google Podcasts
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Rugby
Cricket
Rugby
Soccer