Fish Hoek teen steals show at lifesaving champs

Fish Hoek teenager Georgia Singe and Umhlanga’s experienced Sasha-Lee Nordegen Corris sparkled with gold on the second day of the DHL Lifesaving SA National Club Championships in Gqeberha.
Nordegan Corris, who won the female open iron on the opening day, added further golds in the open female board race and open female run/swim/run.
Singe, another who tasted gold at the start of the week-long lifesaving extravaganza, was all class in powering her way to gold in the female open single ski and the u17 female open single ski.
Singe also won gold in the u17 female iron and featured in Fish Hoek’s golds in the female junior double ski and the female junior ski relay.
Singe’s teammate Babette van Rooyen was also a regular visitor to the medals podium as Fish Hoek, Clifton and Umhlanga set the pace in the team standings.
Llandudno make up the top four.
The Tuks A quartet of Johan Lourens, Robbie le Roux, Kian du Toit and Jason Rodgers were popular winners in the male open rescue tube rescue.
Lourens, arguably SA lifesaving’s most decorated pool specialist, is among the favourites to lead the individual points scoring when the Open National Club Pool Championships start at Newton Park on Monday.
Singe has been sensational at this year’s event and Nordegen Corris has produced stunning results, given the quality of the opposition and the wave of talent emerging from the junior ranks.
Kings Beach’s Keegan Cooke typically was impressive in winning the male open beach run at his home club, but he had to settle for second place in the male open run/swim/run, which was won by Luke Nisbet of Pirates.
Summerstrand’s Keira van Heerden won the female u19 run/swim/run, edging Singe into a rare second place, given the latter’s dominance in the surf.
Scottburgh’s Tyne van Achterberg did the double in the u17 male board race and run/swim/run, while Summerstrand’s Christian Davidson beat Clifton’s Naor Lombard in the u19 male run/swim/run.
Umhlanga’s Matthew Coetzer won gold in the u19 male board race and combined with Jack Cobbold for gold in the junior male double ski.
Umhlanga’s Saskia Hockley won a dramatic u19 female iron race and finished first in the u19 female ski.
Pirates’ Tannah Smith, who was runner-up in the iron race, won the u19 female run/swim/run.
Umhlanga’s terrific trio of Jade Brown, Nicolette Challenor and Hockly placed first, second and third in the u19 female beach flags.
Programme of events:
March 30 — April 1: Junior and seniors surf competition (Kings Beach)
March 30 — April 1: Surf boat competition (Kings Beach)
March 31 — April 2: Nipper pool competition (Newton Park Pool)
April 1: Masters pool competition (Newton Park Pool)
April 2: Masters surf competition (Kings Beach)
April 3-5: Nipper surf competition (Kings Beach)
April 3-5: Juniors and seniors pool competition (Newton Park Pool)
• For all the results visit https://liveheats.com
For more information visit www.lifesaving.co.za or follow Lifesaving SA on social media @LifesavingSouthAfrica — Lifesaving SA
Fish Hoek teen steals show at lifesaving champs
Singe helps club to top of team rankings, while Gqeberha competitors claim category wins
Image: LIFESAVING SA
Fish Hoek teenager Georgia Singe and Umhlanga’s experienced Sasha-Lee Nordegen Corris sparkled with gold on the second day of the DHL Lifesaving SA National Club Championships in Gqeberha.
Nordegan Corris, who won the female open iron on the opening day, added further golds in the open female board race and open female run/swim/run.
Singe, another who tasted gold at the start of the week-long lifesaving extravaganza, was all class in powering her way to gold in the female open single ski and the u17 female open single ski.
Singe also won gold in the u17 female iron and featured in Fish Hoek’s golds in the female junior double ski and the female junior ski relay.
Singe’s teammate Babette van Rooyen was also a regular visitor to the medals podium as Fish Hoek, Clifton and Umhlanga set the pace in the team standings.
Llandudno make up the top four.
The Tuks A quartet of Johan Lourens, Robbie le Roux, Kian du Toit and Jason Rodgers were popular winners in the male open rescue tube rescue.
Lourens, arguably SA lifesaving’s most decorated pool specialist, is among the favourites to lead the individual points scoring when the Open National Club Pool Championships start at Newton Park on Monday.
Singe has been sensational at this year’s event and Nordegen Corris has produced stunning results, given the quality of the opposition and the wave of talent emerging from the junior ranks.
Kings Beach’s Keegan Cooke typically was impressive in winning the male open beach run at his home club, but he had to settle for second place in the male open run/swim/run, which was won by Luke Nisbet of Pirates.
Summerstrand’s Keira van Heerden won the female u19 run/swim/run, edging Singe into a rare second place, given the latter’s dominance in the surf.
Scottburgh’s Tyne van Achterberg did the double in the u17 male board race and run/swim/run, while Summerstrand’s Christian Davidson beat Clifton’s Naor Lombard in the u19 male run/swim/run.
Umhlanga’s Matthew Coetzer won gold in the u19 male board race and combined with Jack Cobbold for gold in the junior male double ski.
Umhlanga’s Saskia Hockley won a dramatic u19 female iron race and finished first in the u19 female ski.
Pirates’ Tannah Smith, who was runner-up in the iron race, won the u19 female run/swim/run.
Umhlanga’s terrific trio of Jade Brown, Nicolette Challenor and Hockly placed first, second and third in the u19 female beach flags.
Programme of events:
March 30 — April 1: Junior and seniors surf competition (Kings Beach)
March 30 — April 1: Surf boat competition (Kings Beach)
March 31 — April 2: Nipper pool competition (Newton Park Pool)
April 1: Masters pool competition (Newton Park Pool)
April 2: Masters surf competition (Kings Beach)
April 3-5: Nipper surf competition (Kings Beach)
April 3-5: Juniors and seniors pool competition (Newton Park Pool)
• For all the results visit https://liveheats.com
For more information visit www.lifesaving.co.za or follow Lifesaving SA on social media @LifesavingSouthAfrica — Lifesaving SA
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Rugby
Cricket
Rugby
Soccer