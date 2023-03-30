You'd think with backline players like Gael Fickou, Finn Russell, Juan Imhoff and Warrick Gelant, and rangy forwards such as Cameron Woki and Wenceslas Lauret, Racing would not place such heavy accent on their kicking game. That's of course if the Parisians opt to send their big guns on assignment as their focus will very much be on improving their seventh position in the top 14.
“You can definitely see the French national team's style of play filtering down to their clubs,” said Loubscher about Racing's penchant for using the boot for tactical gain.
“They are a dangerous side and we will expect the unexpected, but also a massive kicking game. I almost want to say they are willing to run from their own 22. It is hard to prepare for that, but we have to prepare for the running game and the kicking game.”
Loubscher stressed that the Lions should look inward instead of focusing too much on the opposition or the do-or-bust tightrope of knockout rugby.
Lions No 8 Francke Horn, who has helped bring more thrust to the Lions loose trio since returning form injury, shares the view the Lions should not be inhibited by the guillotine that comes with knockout rugby.
“I don't believe there is pressure on players. Obviously it is a knockout game. We are taking it like every game. The preparation is the same. We are just glad to be back at Ellis Park,” he said.
Lions won't change tack for clash against Racing 92
Upcoming Challenge Cup meeting will test their nerve and kicking game
Sports reporter
Image: Christiaan Kotze/Gallo Images
The Lions will stay true to the methods that got them into the knockout phases of the Challenge Cup when they meet Racing 92 in a round of 16 match at Johannesburg's Ellis Park on Saturday (6.30pm).
They will not yield to the pressure of knockout rugby by altering a playing style that has brought more success than failure in recent weeks.
“You want to play to your strengths,” said attack and backline coach Ricardo Loubscher.
“I think the biggest mistake you can make is to move away from your strengths. We are going to stick to what worked for us in the last few games. If it is ball-in-hand, it comes down to decision-making. If they put us under pressure with great defence, then our kicking game comes into play,” said the former Bok.
You'd think with backline players like Gael Fickou, Finn Russell, Juan Imhoff and Warrick Gelant, and rangy forwards such as Cameron Woki and Wenceslas Lauret, Racing would not place such heavy accent on their kicking game. That's of course if the Parisians opt to send their big guns on assignment as their focus will very much be on improving their seventh position in the top 14.
“You can definitely see the French national team's style of play filtering down to their clubs,” said Loubscher about Racing's penchant for using the boot for tactical gain.
“They are a dangerous side and we will expect the unexpected, but also a massive kicking game. I almost want to say they are willing to run from their own 22. It is hard to prepare for that, but we have to prepare for the running game and the kicking game.”
Loubscher stressed that the Lions should look inward instead of focusing too much on the opposition or the do-or-bust tightrope of knockout rugby.
Lions No 8 Francke Horn, who has helped bring more thrust to the Lions loose trio since returning form injury, shares the view the Lions should not be inhibited by the guillotine that comes with knockout rugby.
“I don't believe there is pressure on players. Obviously it is a knockout game. We are taking it like every game. The preparation is the same. We are just glad to be back at Ellis Park,” he said.
He too holds the view the Lions need to hold precious what works for them.
“We believe the scrum can be a weapon. You can launch attacks or relieve pressure. We are going to back our set piece to create pressure.
“Set-piece dominance will get you in the right areas of the field. From there you have to take your opportunities, which I think in the last few matches we took,” said Horn.
The Lions have seen an upward curve in performance in the past few weeks and Loubscher has seen a shift in the players' body language.
“When you win, everything is OK. There is a good buzz in the camp. We took a lot of confidence out of the past few weeks,” said Loubscher.
Meanwhile, Cheslin Kolbe will not run out for Toulon against the Cheetahs in their home Challenge Cup game on Saturday, but his ankle injury is not as severe as initially feared.
In scoring his second try for Toulon against Lyon last weekend, the Springbok wing sprained his ankle. Kolbe left the field in tears last weekend, but the injury will only keep him out for a month.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Cricket
Rugby
Cricket
Rugby
Rugby