One of SA’s most seasoned middle-distance athletes, be it on the road, the track or in cross country, Elroy Gelant is excited to toe the line at the inaugural Absa Run Your City Gqeberha 10km on Sunday.
The South African 5000m record holder — 13:04.88 (Hengelo, 2016) — has represented SA on 21 occasions, racking up two Olympic performances, an African Championships silver and a World University Games bronze medal in the process.
Gelant is a regular at the series, being one of the athletes who has been on this journey since the series inception in 2015 and with his aggressive front running style, he has kept many a race honest.
“I am in much better shape than previous times before the other Absa Run Your City Series races,” Gelant said.
“I am really looking forward to a fast time, especially with some of the speed work that we’ve been doing in preparation for the track. I’m looking forward to the opening.
“My target will be a sub-28:30. I’d be satisfied with that.”
“The Absa races are close to my heart,” Gelant said.
“It’s one of the best or the best-organised races in SA. It provides us as South Africans the opportunity to showcase our talent and to really run fast.
“The races attract world-class athletes that we can test ourselves against.”
The event has attracted an impressive list of local and international athletes including Daniel Ebenyo (Kenya), Isaac Kibet (Uganda), Stephen Mokoka (SA), Precious Mashele (SA), Melikhaya Frans (SA), Diana Chesang (Kenya), Neheng Khatala (Lesotho) and Glenrose Xaba (SA).
Late entries for the race will be accepted at Race Pack Collection at The Boardwalk on Friday between 10am and 7pm and Saturday between 9am and 2pm. — Newsports Media
Gelant ready for Run Your City Gqeberha 10km debut
Image: Felix Dlanga
One of SA’s most seasoned middle-distance athletes, be it on the road, the track or in cross country, Elroy Gelant is excited to toe the line at the inaugural Absa Run Your City Gqeberha 10km on Sunday.
The South African 5000m record holder — 13:04.88 (Hengelo, 2016) — has represented SA on 21 occasions, racking up two Olympic performances, an African Championships silver and a World University Games bronze medal in the process.
Gelant is a regular at the series, being one of the athletes who has been on this journey since the series inception in 2015 and with his aggressive front running style, he has kept many a race honest.
“I am in much better shape than previous times before the other Absa Run Your City Series races,” Gelant said.
“I am really looking forward to a fast time, especially with some of the speed work that we’ve been doing in preparation for the track. I’m looking forward to the opening.
“My target will be a sub-28:30. I’d be satisfied with that.”
“The Absa races are close to my heart,” Gelant said.
“It’s one of the best or the best-organised races in SA. It provides us as South Africans the opportunity to showcase our talent and to really run fast.
“The races attract world-class athletes that we can test ourselves against.”
The event has attracted an impressive list of local and international athletes including Daniel Ebenyo (Kenya), Isaac Kibet (Uganda), Stephen Mokoka (SA), Precious Mashele (SA), Melikhaya Frans (SA), Diana Chesang (Kenya), Neheng Khatala (Lesotho) and Glenrose Xaba (SA).
Late entries for the race will be accepted at Race Pack Collection at The Boardwalk on Friday between 10am and 7pm and Saturday between 9am and 2pm. — Newsports Media
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Cricket
Soccer
Rugby
Cricket