EP hook first prize in Senior Bottom Fish Nationals

The Eastern Province team hooked first prize in the Senior Bottom Fish National Championships that ended with a prize-giving ceremony at Diaz Club in Kenton-on-Sea on Saturday.
The team of Chris Gerber, Brian Gerber and Ian Peinke raked in 792.90 points for the three days of competition.
Organisers had to postpone two days of angling on Thursday and Friday last week due to inclement weather.
Anglers, however, put in extra fishing time on Wednesday to make up for time lost.
The South African Deep Sea Angling Association (Sadsaa) U19 team of Divan Burger (captain), Alex Tyldesley and Francois Rossouw came in second with 674.34 points.
Western Province placed third on 579.38 points.
“I’m overjoyed and happy and we are relieved,” EP’s Gerber said.
“The fishing was difficult but luckily we had good boats and good skippers, which helped us and made a difference in the end.”
To crown a great fishing week, Gerber took first prize in the individual angler rankings too (502.71 points).
Tyldesley of Sadsaa U19 took second place (360.30 points) and Albert Burger of Western Province (169.35 points) secured third place.
Colin Barris led the skipper ranking on Bliss 4 (Total rank 18), followed by Riaan Oosthuizen on Cunning Stunt (Total rank 19) and Wayne Gerber skippering Macushla (Total rank 20).
Kevin Clark, who is from Gqeberha but fishes out of Kenton’s Diaz Club, and four colleagues were capped for the Proteas team by Sadsaa officials at the prize-giving.
The five Proteas anglers will be fishing in an international competition in Weymouth, England, in June.
Clark, an angler with a wealth of experience, was over the moon with his selection.
“It’s my first cap and I have to thank my mother club in PE, the Deep Sea Angling Club, and Diaz Deep Sea Angling Club in Kenton-on-Sea.
“I’ve been fishing in Sadsaa tournaments for 28 years ... you’ve just got to hang in there, this is the pinnacle of the sport for me.”
Sadsaa president Chris Schorn told the audience Diaz Deep Sea Angling Club in Kenton-on-Sea had demonstrated great hospitality that would be difficult to match.
“Fishing was difficult out there but the time spent together on the non-fishing days was special and the camaraderie made it a great spectacle.
“The food has been good, the food packs on the boats have been over the top ... it’s been just outstanding.
“From Sadsaa all we can say is you’ve set a good standard and you’ve set the bar high. Well done!“.
Schorn told Tott that these competitions were just as much about building relationships as about landing the fish that scored important points.
“The equinox tide that prevailed was probably the reason we couldn’t catch the fish we wanted ... the fish are very susceptible to tides and moon phases.
“Human calendars do not fit in with moon calendars, so we can’t always predict the equinox conditions 100%. But that’s the nature of the game.”
Schorn said the Proteas capping was a proud moment for him and the anglers.
“That is the absolute pinnacle in our sport, there is no higher award than to get your Protea blazer. And for me as president to hand out the caps to our anglers is an absolute privilege.”
He said the future of the sport in SA was in good hands.
“We had an U19 team fishing in a senior competition. Two of the girls who fished in the Border Ladies team are actually juniors fishing in a senior event.
“Every year we host two junior nationals, one for Bottom fish and one for game fish, and they are well attended,” Schorn added.
He said the fact that three women's teams participated in the competition showed that the development of the sport was being prioritised.
EP hook first prize in Senior Bottom Fish Nationals
Five anglers capped for international competition in England in June
Image: MARK CARRELS
The Eastern Province team hooked first prize in the Senior Bottom Fish National Championships that ended with a prize-giving ceremony at Diaz Club in Kenton-on-Sea on Saturday.
The team of Chris Gerber, Brian Gerber and Ian Peinke raked in 792.90 points for the three days of competition.
Organisers had to postpone two days of angling on Thursday and Friday last week due to inclement weather.
Anglers, however, put in extra fishing time on Wednesday to make up for time lost.
The South African Deep Sea Angling Association (Sadsaa) U19 team of Divan Burger (captain), Alex Tyldesley and Francois Rossouw came in second with 674.34 points.
Western Province placed third on 579.38 points.
“I’m overjoyed and happy and we are relieved,” EP’s Gerber said.
“The fishing was difficult but luckily we had good boats and good skippers, which helped us and made a difference in the end.”
To crown a great fishing week, Gerber took first prize in the individual angler rankings too (502.71 points).
Tyldesley of Sadsaa U19 took second place (360.30 points) and Albert Burger of Western Province (169.35 points) secured third place.
Colin Barris led the skipper ranking on Bliss 4 (Total rank 18), followed by Riaan Oosthuizen on Cunning Stunt (Total rank 19) and Wayne Gerber skippering Macushla (Total rank 20).
Kevin Clark, who is from Gqeberha but fishes out of Kenton’s Diaz Club, and four colleagues were capped for the Proteas team by Sadsaa officials at the prize-giving.
The five Proteas anglers will be fishing in an international competition in Weymouth, England, in June.
Clark, an angler with a wealth of experience, was over the moon with his selection.
“It’s my first cap and I have to thank my mother club in PE, the Deep Sea Angling Club, and Diaz Deep Sea Angling Club in Kenton-on-Sea.
“I’ve been fishing in Sadsaa tournaments for 28 years ... you’ve just got to hang in there, this is the pinnacle of the sport for me.”
Sadsaa president Chris Schorn told the audience Diaz Deep Sea Angling Club in Kenton-on-Sea had demonstrated great hospitality that would be difficult to match.
“Fishing was difficult out there but the time spent together on the non-fishing days was special and the camaraderie made it a great spectacle.
“The food has been good, the food packs on the boats have been over the top ... it’s been just outstanding.
“From Sadsaa all we can say is you’ve set a good standard and you’ve set the bar high. Well done!“.
Schorn told Tott that these competitions were just as much about building relationships as about landing the fish that scored important points.
“The equinox tide that prevailed was probably the reason we couldn’t catch the fish we wanted ... the fish are very susceptible to tides and moon phases.
“Human calendars do not fit in with moon calendars, so we can’t always predict the equinox conditions 100%. But that’s the nature of the game.”
Schorn said the Proteas capping was a proud moment for him and the anglers.
“That is the absolute pinnacle in our sport, there is no higher award than to get your Protea blazer. And for me as president to hand out the caps to our anglers is an absolute privilege.”
He said the future of the sport in SA was in good hands.
“We had an U19 team fishing in a senior competition. Two of the girls who fished in the Border Ladies team are actually juniors fishing in a senior event.
“Every year we host two junior nationals, one for Bottom fish and one for game fish, and they are well attended,” Schorn added.
He said the fact that three women's teams participated in the competition showed that the development of the sport was being prioritised.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Cricket
Soccer
Rugby
Cricket