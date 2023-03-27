Thompson, Van Niekerk scoop Buffalo City Nahoon Pro titles

Luke Thompson and Jessie van Niekerk won the World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) 1,000 Buffalo City Nahoon Pro in pumping three-to-four foot waves at Nahoon Reef on Sunday.
In the junior division, East London’s Daniel Emslie and Zoë Steyn won the men’s and women’s titles, respectively.
Emslie was a standout performer at the event, knocking down the front-runners on the regional rankings and eliminating the defending event winner to earn a place in the Men’s QS and Junior Men’s Final.
Surfing the Junior and QS Final back-to-back, the youngster had just a few minutes to catch his breath before taking on Thompson.
He posted the first score on the board with a quick hit under the lip and finished with a strong layback turn for 6.00 (out of a possible 10).
Emslie’s work rate in the line-up was impressive, considering this was his fourth heat of the day.
Thompson waited a long time for a decent set wave, and finally found one to unleash a powerful carve to start and two big wrapping turns for a 7.50 to up the ante in the last five minutes, and it was game on.
Thompson found another great wave to throw down three big turns and surfed it all the way to the inside for a 6.67 and a total of 14.17 (out of a possible 20).
With that, he ended the dream run of Emslie, who had looked set to take both titles.
Thompson solidified his place at the top of the regional rankings with this result, securing his spot on the 2022/2023 Challenger Series.
He will be joined by Emslie, who jumped three places up the rankings.
Van Niekerk and Kira Hofmeyr, both surfing in their first Women’s QS Final, took down the biggest names in the competition to earn their career-best results.
Van Niekerk was quick to her feet to get two small scores on the board and put Hofmeyr under pressure.
Hofmeyr was looking for a mid-range score, but as time ran out, Van Niekerk wove a couple of turns together and finished strongly to increase her total and take the win.
Emslie did not waste time and banked two scoring rides early in the Junior Men’s Final against Cape Town’s Connor Slijpen.
While Slijpen made a few errors, Emslie’s ability to read the waves and pick off the best ones helped him increase his lead.
He scored a 7.00 for a couple of tight turns on a big open face wave and it was enough to close out the heat for the win.
Steyn and Gemma Hanafey pushed the reset button after losing out in the Women’s QS and used their experience at Nahoon Reef to book themselves into the Junior Women’s Final, making East London fans immensely proud.
Halfway through the heat, Steyn found a wave under priority to fit in a strong two-turn combination for a 7.33.
With only 0.90 as a backup score, the door was wide open for Hanafey to change the situation, but she could not find a wave that would rival Steyn’s score. — World Surf League
