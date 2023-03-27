Hard work paid off for Bobbies in Super 14, says Mbotho
Captain praises EL Police after club rugby competition victory
Hard work and dedication were the ingredients that paved the way for EL Police to be crowned EC Super 14 club rugby champions on Saturday, captain Vuyo Mbotho said.
The Bobbies broke the hearts of a capacity home crowd at the Sports Complex in Humansdorp when they ran out narrow 45-38 winners over Kruisfontein United after an enthralling tussle...
