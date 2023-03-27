Cheers as Beers, Blevins conquer Cape Epic

Matt Beers and Christopher Blevins (Toyota-Specialized-NinetyOne) won the Absa Cape Epic at the Val de Vie Estate in Paarl on Sunday while in the women’s category, Vera Looser and Kim le Court (Efficient Infiniti Insure) took the honours.
In the final stage on Sunday, Lukas Baum and Georg Egger (ORBEA x Leatt x Speed Company) were first over the line as Greete Steinburg and Monica Yuliana Calderon Martinez (Cannondale Vas Arabay) took the stage seven win.
All eyes, though, were on the overall standings when the final day of racing began at the Lourensford Wine Estate in Somerset West.
Nino Schurter and Andri Frischknecht (SCOTT-SRAM MTB Racing) started Stage 7 in the yellow Ciovita leader jerseys, 90 seconds ahead of the second-placed Blevins and Beers and 5½ minutes ahead of 2022 winners, Egger and Baum.
Frischknecht has had to dig deep all week on the brutal climbs of “The Untamed African Mountain Bike Race”, so it was no surprise that the early attack from the chasing teams came on the very first “saddle” climb out of Lourensford.
Schurter countered, but SCOTT-SRAM MTB Racing had no answer to the power of Beers and Blevins as the SA-US combo powered away.
From that moment on, SCOTT-SRAM MTB Racing continued to fall back.
“We knew from last night that there was only one way to win today, and that was to go for it right from the start,” Blevins said.
“We train so hard for these races and went through so much this week; it’s very special and satisfying when it all comes together like it did today.
“We heard bits and pieces of news from the route, so we knew we were ahead but you never really know.
“The only answer is to keep going as hard as you can.
“We suffered out there from start to finish but it’s worth it and such an honour to win the Absa Cape Epic.”
Beers, now a two-time champion, was thrilled with the performance and the crowd support.
“That was a great win, not just the ride today, but the entire week.
“We had to come from a really dark place after battling on Stage 1 and I think that just shows how strong our partnership is and how much we believe in each other.
“We both really helped each other this week.
“There was so much crowd support out there for us; I think we rode that last stage on pure adrenalin.
“I am completely spent now.”
In the women’s category, the efforts of the week seemed to finally take their toll on Amy Wakefield and Candice Lill (e-FORT.net | SeattleCoffeeCo).
After a freak accident and subsequent surgery for Wakefield, and the drama of the broken rim on Stage 6, the e-FORT. net | SeattleCoffeeCo pair dropped off the pace early into the grand finale.
Orange jersey wearers Looser and Le Court led the stage throughout the 80km, alongside eventual stage winners Steinburg and Calderon (Cannondale Vas Arabay).
There was little incident to speak of in the women’s race, with the leading two teams seemingly happy to ride together.
Once on the Val de Vie Estate finish stretch, Le Court and Looser dropped back slightly, allowing Cannondale Vas Arabay to take the stage.
Le Court could barely get her words out.
“We did it,” was all she could muster as champagne sprayed all around her.
Looser said: “This is such an amazing feeling.
“It’s been a long hard week and we had to dig really deep, but we made it.
“I think we need a week or two to let it sink in.” — Absa Cape Epic Media
Cheers as Beers, Blevins conquer Cape Epic
Looser, Le Court triumphant in women’s category
Image: SAM CLARK
Matt Beers and Christopher Blevins (Toyota-Specialized-NinetyOne) won the Absa Cape Epic at the Val de Vie Estate in Paarl on Sunday while in the women’s category, Vera Looser and Kim le Court (Efficient Infiniti Insure) took the honours.
In the final stage on Sunday, Lukas Baum and Georg Egger (ORBEA x Leatt x Speed Company) were first over the line as Greete Steinburg and Monica Yuliana Calderon Martinez (Cannondale Vas Arabay) took the stage seven win.
All eyes, though, were on the overall standings when the final day of racing began at the Lourensford Wine Estate in Somerset West.
Nino Schurter and Andri Frischknecht (SCOTT-SRAM MTB Racing) started Stage 7 in the yellow Ciovita leader jerseys, 90 seconds ahead of the second-placed Blevins and Beers and 5½ minutes ahead of 2022 winners, Egger and Baum.
Frischknecht has had to dig deep all week on the brutal climbs of “The Untamed African Mountain Bike Race”, so it was no surprise that the early attack from the chasing teams came on the very first “saddle” climb out of Lourensford.
Schurter countered, but SCOTT-SRAM MTB Racing had no answer to the power of Beers and Blevins as the SA-US combo powered away.
From that moment on, SCOTT-SRAM MTB Racing continued to fall back.
“We knew from last night that there was only one way to win today, and that was to go for it right from the start,” Blevins said.
“We train so hard for these races and went through so much this week; it’s very special and satisfying when it all comes together like it did today.
“We heard bits and pieces of news from the route, so we knew we were ahead but you never really know.
“The only answer is to keep going as hard as you can.
“We suffered out there from start to finish but it’s worth it and such an honour to win the Absa Cape Epic.”
Beers, now a two-time champion, was thrilled with the performance and the crowd support.
“That was a great win, not just the ride today, but the entire week.
“We had to come from a really dark place after battling on Stage 1 and I think that just shows how strong our partnership is and how much we believe in each other.
“We both really helped each other this week.
“There was so much crowd support out there for us; I think we rode that last stage on pure adrenalin.
“I am completely spent now.”
In the women’s category, the efforts of the week seemed to finally take their toll on Amy Wakefield and Candice Lill (e-FORT.net | SeattleCoffeeCo).
After a freak accident and subsequent surgery for Wakefield, and the drama of the broken rim on Stage 6, the e-FORT. net | SeattleCoffeeCo pair dropped off the pace early into the grand finale.
Orange jersey wearers Looser and Le Court led the stage throughout the 80km, alongside eventual stage winners Steinburg and Calderon (Cannondale Vas Arabay).
There was little incident to speak of in the women’s race, with the leading two teams seemingly happy to ride together.
Once on the Val de Vie Estate finish stretch, Le Court and Looser dropped back slightly, allowing Cannondale Vas Arabay to take the stage.
Le Court could barely get her words out.
“We did it,” was all she could muster as champagne sprayed all around her.
Looser said: “This is such an amazing feeling.
“It’s been a long hard week and we had to dig really deep, but we made it.
“I think we need a week or two to let it sink in.” — Absa Cape Epic Media
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Cricket
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer
Rugby