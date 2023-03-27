Visitors from around the country got the best of the near-perfect weather conditions for racing on Saturday at the Fleet Dynamics Rok Karting National at Algoa Kart Club along Victoria Drive.
The large crowd were treated to some exhilarating racing in the junior classes, with the Mini Rok being the premier class of the day with 18 entries and the top 16 all qualifying within one second of each other.
Disaster struck for Caleb Moss, one of the hometown favourites, on the second lap of race 1 when his kart cut out while challenging for the lead.
Mattao Mason took the race win with local stars Jack and Joshua Moore finishing second and third respectively.
Moss had set the second-quickest time in race 1 before his kart cut out so he found himself on the front row of the grid for race 2, and from the moment the lights went out he got into the front and dominated proceedings, bringing his kart home 2.456 seconds ahead of Jack Moore with brother Joshua in third.
Race 3 was all about Moss once again as he put in a faultless drive from pole position to take the race win by almost five seconds from his RKT teammate Sebastien Blignaut in second and Aaron Mason in third.
The results were:
Cadets: 1 Luhan de Wet, 2 Kyle Bezuidenhout, 3 Ronald Venter
Kid Rok: 1 Logan Billau, 2 Noah Cronje, 3 Kayde Cornofsky
OKN: 1 Nicolaos Vostanis, 2 Niko Zafiris, 3 Mikel Bezuidenhout
OKJ: 1 Mahlori Mabunda, 2 Vian Boshoff, 3 Dhivyen Naidoo
Mini Rok: 1 Mattao Mason, 2 Joshua Moore, 3 Caleb Moss
KZ2: 1 Nikolas Roos, 2 Carlo Olivier, 3 Shrien Naidoo
MSR4 Invitational: 1 Christopher Dorfling, 2 Pieter van Heerden, 3 Jason-Lee Johnson.
HeraldLIVE
Bay boys lead way on home track
Image: Roos Kart Team
Visitors from around the country got the best of the near-perfect weather conditions for racing on Saturday at the Fleet Dynamics Rok Karting National at Algoa Kart Club along Victoria Drive.
The large crowd were treated to some exhilarating racing in the junior classes, with the Mini Rok being the premier class of the day with 18 entries and the top 16 all qualifying within one second of each other.
Disaster struck for Caleb Moss, one of the hometown favourites, on the second lap of race 1 when his kart cut out while challenging for the lead.
Mattao Mason took the race win with local stars Jack and Joshua Moore finishing second and third respectively.
Moss had set the second-quickest time in race 1 before his kart cut out so he found himself on the front row of the grid for race 2, and from the moment the lights went out he got into the front and dominated proceedings, bringing his kart home 2.456 seconds ahead of Jack Moore with brother Joshua in third.
Race 3 was all about Moss once again as he put in a faultless drive from pole position to take the race win by almost five seconds from his RKT teammate Sebastien Blignaut in second and Aaron Mason in third.
The results were:
Cadets: 1 Luhan de Wet, 2 Kyle Bezuidenhout, 3 Ronald Venter
Kid Rok: 1 Logan Billau, 2 Noah Cronje, 3 Kayde Cornofsky
OKN: 1 Nicolaos Vostanis, 2 Niko Zafiris, 3 Mikel Bezuidenhout
OKJ: 1 Mahlori Mabunda, 2 Vian Boshoff, 3 Dhivyen Naidoo
Mini Rok: 1 Mattao Mason, 2 Joshua Moore, 3 Caleb Moss
KZ2: 1 Nikolas Roos, 2 Carlo Olivier, 3 Shrien Naidoo
MSR4 Invitational: 1 Christopher Dorfling, 2 Pieter van Heerden, 3 Jason-Lee Johnson.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Cricket
Rugby
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer