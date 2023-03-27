×

Sport

Bay boys lead way on home track

By Brendan Kelly - 27 March 2023
The Mini Rok podium at the weekend was, from left, Caleb Moss, Mattao Mason (first) and Jack Moore
Image: Roos Kart Team

Visitors from around the country got the best of the near-perfect weather conditions for racing on Saturday at the Fleet Dynamics Rok Karting National at Algoa Kart Club along Victoria Drive.

The large crowd were treated to some exhilarating racing in the junior classes, with the Mini Rok  being the premier class of the day with 18 entries and  the top 16 all qualifying within one second of each other.

Disaster struck for Caleb Moss, one of the hometown favourites, on the second lap of race 1 when his kart cut out while challenging for the lead.

Mattao Mason took the race win with local stars Jack and Joshua Moore finishing second and third respectively.

Moss had set the second-quickest time in race 1 before his kart cut out so he found himself on the front row of the grid for race 2, and from the moment the lights went out he got into the front and dominated proceedings, bringing his kart home 2.456 seconds ahead of Jack Moore with brother Joshua in third.

Race 3 was all about Moss once again as he put in a faultless drive from pole position to take the race win by almost five seconds from his RKT teammate Sebastien Blignaut in second and Aaron Mason in third.

The results were:

Cadets: 1 Luhan de Wet, 2 Kyle Bezuidenhout, 3 Ronald Venter

Kid Rok: 1 Logan Billau, 2 Noah Cronje, 3 Kayde Cornofsky

OKN: 1 Nicolaos Vostanis, 2 Niko Zafiris, 3 Mikel Bezuidenhout

OKJ: 1 Mahlori Mabunda, 2 Vian Boshoff, 3 Dhivyen Naidoo

Mini Rok: 1 Mattao Mason, 2 Joshua Moore, 3 Caleb Moss

KZ2: 1 Nikolas Roos, 2 Carlo Olivier, 3 Shrien Naidoo

MSR4 Invitational: 1 Christopher Dorfling, 2 Pieter van Heerden, 3 Jason-Lee Johnson.

