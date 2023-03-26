The Nelson Mandela Bay Bellbuoy Challenge, Africa’s toughest Indian Ocean 5km Swim, was held in blustery and challenging conditions at Gqeberha’s Pollok Beach on Saturday.
After the gale force onshore winds on Friday, Saturday saw strong offshore winds with race organisers, Zsports Events SA, delaying the start by 1 hr 45 min to allow the surf conditions to settle for the swimmers.
It was a fast swim out to the Bellbuoy for most swimmers with the lead ground rounding the nautical buoy 2.5km offshore in just over 28 minutes.
Defending champion, 19-year-old Kyle White from Gqeberha was the first through the halfway point and extended his lead on the way back to hit the beach in 1hr 7 min to claim his second Bellbuoy Challenge title.
Another local athlete, Bruce Campbell finished second in 1hr 10 min with Pretoria’s Gary Albertyn in third place 43 seconds later.
In the women's category, it was 18-year-old Robyn Hough in 1hr 24 min from Liza Kingston and Ingrid Trusler.
For almost 40 per cent of the field, this was their first Bellbouy Challenge swim while four swimmers, Andre Kleynhans, Mary-Anne Stott, Stanford Slabbert and Ralph West completed their 13th swim having not missed a race since inception in 2010.
Pretoria’s Gary Albertyn completed his 10th event.
The youngest finisher on the day was 15-year-old Conrad Marais from Kariega while 75-year-old Chris Viljoen was the oldest with Ren Harrington extending her record as the oldest female finisher at 70 years and 74 days old.
Full results and pictures from the swim can be found here. — Zsports Events
White, Hough claim NMB Bellbuoy Challenge titles
Image: RICHARD PEARCE PHOTOGRAPHY
