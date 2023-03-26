Ndlumbini triumphs in Correctional Services 10km

Forty-year-old Xolisa Ndlumbini, of Vukani Club, had a comfortable Correctional Services 10km Classic win in ideal weather conditions, finishing strong in 31 mins 49 secs and winning his age category (40-49) on Saturday.
“There was no wind today, which made it great running weather, so I used this 10km as a warm-up for the Absa Run Your City 10km race on Sunday, said Xolisa.
“The Absa Run Your City 10km will be a speed test for the Two Oceans,” added Xolisa.
Sicelo Mashaba, of Madibaz athletics club, finished second in a time of 33.07 and Patridge Chimwendo followed in third place, in 33.06.
A good turnout of nearly 500 athletes took the race on.
Annalise Scholtz, of Madiba Bay Warriors running club, was the first woman home in 39.08 and winner of her age category (40-49).
Inge Williams, of Nedbank running club, finished in second place, in a time of 41.16, closely followed by Kaitlin Wolff, of Achilles Amateur athletics club, who finished third in 41.26.
Kaitlin’s father, Paul Wolff, also of Achilles, finished first in his age category (50-59) in 37.39.
Christine Claasen, of Nedbank running club, won the women’s 50-59 age category, in 43.45
Stephen McCarthy, of Crusaders Athletics club, won his age category 60-69, in 43.09, and Cathy Allers, of Elite athletics club, won her 60-69 age category in 53.25.
Trevor van Rensburg, won his age category, 70+, in 52.41, with Jeanette Pienaar, of PEAAC, winning the women’s 70+ age category in 1.07.09.
Local athletes can look forward to the Absa Run Your City 10km in Gqeberha on Sunday starting and finishing at Kings Beach. — LOC EPA
Image: SUPPLIED
