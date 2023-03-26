Banyana star Andile Dlamini, Themba Zwane, swimmer Lara van Niekerk win big at SA Sports Awards

Dlamini also won the Hollywoodbets Super League for the third time in a row with Sundowns and bagged the runners-up medal in the Caf Women’s Champions League.
Banyana Banyana and Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies goalkeeper Andile Dlamini has been named Sports Star of the Year at the 16th Annual South African Sports Awards as Bafana Bafana player Themba Zwane won the People's Choice Award.
This year’s ceremony was held at the Sun City Superbowl in North West.
Dlamini, who was nominated alongside equally deserving swimming sensation Mathew Sates and golf star Ashleigh Buhai, had a stellar 2022.
For the Sports star award, Dlamini took home R500 000.
The 30-year-old shot stopper is one of the players who played a crucial role in Banyana winning their first Women’s African Cup of Nations (Wafcon).
Dlamini also received the Minster's Excellence Award together with Buhai.
Dlamini also won the Hollywoodbets Super League for the third time in a row with Sundowns and bagged the runners-up medal in the Caf Women’s Champions League.
Zwane was voted by people to take home the accolade that comes with a R500 000 cash prize.
Swimming star Lara van Niekerk was crowned Sportswoman of the Year while fellow swimmer and teenager Pieter Coetzee won the Sportsman of the Year award.
Van Niekerk also received the Minster's Excellence Award.
Team of the Year went to the Springbok Sevens while the Coach of the Year award was taken home by swimming coach Rocco Meiring.
Others who received the Minster's Excellence Award Phiwokuhle Mnguni, Damien Bonhage-Koen, Christopher Baxter, Nkosinathi Hlatshwayo, Charl Du Toit and Andy Birkett.
Dr Malumbete Ralethe, the late Cheryl Roberts, Louis Nel, Elizabeth May Ann Smith, and former Sascoc president Gideon Sam were all awarded the Steve Tshwete Lifetime Achiever.
SA Sports Award winners
Sport Administrator of the Year: Portia Dimu
Sportsman of the Year: Pieter Coetzee
Sportsman of the Year with a disability: Jonathan Ntutu
Sportswoman of the Year: Lara van Niekerk
Sportswoman of the Year with a disability: Minkie Janse van Rensburg
Team of the Year: Rugby 7's — Men
Newcomer of the Year: Simnikiwe Bongco
Coach of the Year: Rocco Meiring — Swimming
Volunteer of the Year: Zizo Popu — Eastern Cape
Indigenous games team of the year: Limpopo — Ncuva — Male team
National Federation of the Year: Cricket South Africa
Recreation body of the Year: Waves for Change
School team of the Year: St Benedicts Rowing
Developing school of the Year: Helen Frans Special School Wheelchair Tennis
Sports Star of the Year: Andile Dlamini
