National Karting returns to Nelson Mandela Bay

After last having hosted a National karting event in April 2019, the Celso Scribante Racetrack on Victoria Drive is set for non-stop action as the Rok Cup Championship comes to town for its season-opening event on Friday and Saturday.
An amount of time and work has gone into the facilities over the last few weeks as the Algoa Kart and Motorcycle Club are set to once again welcome the best kart racers from around the country.
The largest class will be the highly competitive Mini Rok class that caters for youngsters from the age of 8-13 years old, with their karts being kitted out with 60cc two-stroke engines that have electric start.
A strong contingent of local youngsters will be in the mix in this class with the likes of Joshua and Jack Moore, Caleb Moss, Aashay Nagura, Sebastien Blignaut and East Londons superstar Caleb Odendaal all in with a very realistic chance of taking overall line honours.
Caleb Moss put in a scintillating performance in the opening round of the regional championship last weekend taking all three heat wins on his home track and will certainly be one of the favourites for overall honours this weekend.
In the Kid Rok Class for 6-9 years old, local lad Dylan Bezuidenhout will be one of the guys to watch after having been involved in a ding-dong battle with Logan Billau last weekend he emerged victorious having put in a confidence-building mature drive in preparation for the National.
The other classes that will run on the day are the Cadets for 5-9 years old, OKJ 11-15 years old, OKN 15 years plus, KZ2 15 years plus and the Invitational MSR4 Strokes
Entrance to the event is free and spectators are urged to bring their braais along and set up at one of the many vantage points around the circuit.
There will also be a variety of food vendors and bar facilities available at the iconic track that is situated next to Rover Motorcycle Circuit on Victoria Drive.
Qualifying starts at 10am on Saturday with the first race due to start at 11.17am
March and April events:
March 24: Morris Car display at EP Veteran Car Club in Conyngham Street; Official practice for Karting Nationals at Algoa Kart Club on Victoria Drive
March 25: Karting Nationals at Algoa Kart Club on Victoria Drive; Oval Track Racing at PEOTR Club Round 3 on Mission Road
April 1: Algoa Motorsport Club, Open Day for Cars & Bikes at Aldo Scribante Raceway; Algoa Rally Club, Round 1, Daniel Pienaar Rally in and around Kariega; Motocross National Cape Town Round 2
April 15: Algoa Kart Club, Round 2; Oval Track Racing Victory Raceway round 3 Club Championship
April 22: Algoa Motorsport Club, Main Circuit Cars & Bikes Round 3
April 29: Oval Track Racing at PEOTR Round 4; MSA Drag Racing at Aldo Scribante Drag Strip
National Karting returns to Nelson Mandela Bay
Image: Raymond Cornwell
