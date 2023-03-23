Rainbow Nation dominates Epic podium for second day

“The route made it hard. That climb at Houw Hoek was rough. We had to fight for position for the whole second half of the race. Tactics are so fun and so much of a puzzle when you are with a partner. I’m starting to like it,” said Blevins.
Their tactics did not receive universal approval though, with Germany’s Georg Egger and Lukas Baum (Orbea-Leatt), who finished second on the stage, not pleased. After having to stop to repair a puncture, Baum let his feelings be known.
“It was fast in the beginning. There was a lot of single trail, so it was important to fight for the position. We had a little flat in the latter half of the race, but we managed to catch up with the top group again.
“We were going to go all out for the win for the birthday boy, Georg, but unfortunately, I don’t want to create some beef, but it was a bit of a p**** tactic by Specialized sitting on the back wheel the whole day,” said Baum, sounding like he was creating some beef. “Sending one guy in front on the trail and the other one is slowing down the pace so much that it’s impossible to overtake them on the trail [is unfair]. They should beat us fair and square on the uphill section or in the sprint, but not like this.”
Schurter and Frischknecht, who finished fourth on the stage, have a 3 min 12 sec lead over Egger and Baum in the overall competition, with Beers and Blevins 7:40 behind.
Wakefield made light of the horrific biceps injury suffered on Monday as she and Lill stretched their lead in the orange jersey to 8:21 ahead of Argentinian Sofia Gomez Villafane and Czech Katerina Nash (NinetyOne-songo-Specialized), who took second on the day.
“We looked at the route last night and thought today’s the day we can make some more time if we are feeling good because of the terrain and how we know this area quite well,” said Lill, who said the decision to attack came after the halfway point of the stage.
“[It was at] around 60km or 70km again. We sensed the Specialized girls were going a little slow on the single track and we had to get a gap to get past. And when we did we put the hammer down.”
To Wakefield, wearing orange and having three stage wins at what is perhaps the most prestigious mountain bike race on the planet has been the highlight of her career. She looks in the mood to go all the way to the finish at Val de Vie as leader.
“I’m very grateful to have a phenomenal partner. I went to some places which were just unbelievable. She took care of me so well today. I’m tired, but the arm’s good. The arm wasn’t that sore today actually, so that’s old news now,” said Wakefield.
