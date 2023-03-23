Addo siblings conquer AfricanX Trailrun opposition

Addo brother-and-sister duo Stuart Marais and Kerry-Ann Marshall felt like celebrities as spectators cheered them on to their AfricanX Trailrun three-day stage race victory at the Houw Hoek Hotel in the Western Cape at the weekend.
The two, who were running under the Team New Balance banner, won all three stages of the race and also gained the overall victory, winning the mixed team category in a combined time of six hours, 32 minutes, 48 seconds.
Trail running pairs of two had to complete a fantastic 76km route that included technical trails through fynbos, some lovely trails along the river, as well as an iconic climb just over halfway in.
Marshall, who is from Addo but has now since moved to Cape Town, said she was lucky to share a mutual interest in the sport with her brother.
“Stage three featured beautiful trails,” Marshall said.
“We had a nice conservative start, but it was tough running.
“There was such a vibe with everyone cheering us on.
“We just felt like we were part of the ‘Party on Foot’.
“It was special being with my brother; he pulled me along the whole way.
“I am fortunate to get to share the same passion with him.
“Being able to spend time together out there is really special.
“Taking the win together is the cherry on top.
“AfricanX is always such a great experience.
“I love coming back.”
Adding to the excitement and their experience of the race, Marais said: “We felt like real celebrities passing all the other runners.
“It gave us a chance to observe all the interesting ‘Dress Up Day’ outfits.
“It was really special and amazing to see how serious runners are about ‘Dress Up Day’.
“It was an amazing three days.
“I think the trails got better with each stage.
“We started with a relatively conservative trail and it built up into day two, and then day three was absolute mountain running, which was really a treat.
“It was great to experience the three days in the Grabouw region,” he said.
Team Nearly Dunn, Kirsten Heath and Jarryd Dunn, came second, while Chantel Nienaber and Chris Visser of Team COWrageous took third place.
John April and Anderson Ncube (Ride along 2) claimed the coveted title of Men’s Team Champions after completing all three stages of the AfricanX race in a total combined distance of about 76km in an overall combined time of 5:56:36.
Kyle Bucklow and Oli Morris (Team New Balance) placed second, while Lovemo Nyaude and Hakeem Smith (Team HTRCrew Trail Taxi) finished third.
In the Women’s Team Category, Alexa Rack and Julia Jansen Van Rensburg (Team Nam Power) did not manage to secure their hat-trick stage victory, with stage three going to Nicola De Villiers and Jani Kruger (Team Riot).
Rack and Jansen Van Rensburg did claim the Women’s Team Champions title after completing the race in a combined time of 7:10:18.
Team Riot placed second, while Leani Potgieter and Isel Barnard (Grimes Sisters) finished third.
