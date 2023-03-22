The PE Riding Club will host the Reonet Classic from Friday to Sunday, with hundreds of competitors expected to contest for honours.
The event includes the PE Riding Club Championships in association with First for Horses.
It is anticipated that more than 200 horses will enter the show, meaning competition will be tough.
International Equestrian Federation (FEI) judges Philipa Penrose and Michael Butcher will ensure proceedings run smoothly.
Highly qualified FEI course designers Ferreira and Ryan Sander, coupled with this stunning facility, will see to it that top riders from around the province and surrounds can look forward to strutting their stuff.
The show not only includes showjumping but also the “crowd riveting” 6-Bar on Saturday afternoon, which is won by the horse and rider combination which clears the highest fence.
Diane Botes from First For Horses said: “This is definitely a highlight show for the riding community in our provinces. Not only are the courses challenging, but the atmosphere of the show is always magical.
“Our goal is a fun-filled weekend of top-class riding while spoiling our riders and grooms with goody bags and prizes.”
Spectators are invited to join the club and make use of all the facilities.
The PE Riding Club boasts a top-class facility in Lorraine which has recently undergone extensive renovations and upgrades.
Contact Louisa Turner at the PE Riding Club on 041-367-4220 or percoffice@gmail.com for further information. — PE Riding Club
PE Riding Club gears up for Reonet Classic
Image: Anke van Wyk Photography
