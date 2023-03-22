Eastern Province's Women's Open and Men’s B teams were silver medallists at the recently completed Bowls SA 2023 Inter-District tournament in Durban and Johannesburg respectively.
The event was spread over three divisions namely Open, B sides and Veterans (players over the age of 60) and also contested on a gender basis.
The EP Women's Open side won their sectional as did the Men's B side.
The EP Women came against neighbours Border in a tense final and were pipped by the smallest of margins while the Men’s B side played home town favourites and, while putting up a strong performance, were beaten.
Across the other divisions, EP Women's B and Women's Veteran sides both finished second in their sections and were awarded bronze medals (there is no playoff for second place).
This means that for the first time in EP's participation at the event, the women's teams across all divisions were medallists.
EP Bowls president Keith Clarkson was pleased with the performance of both sides.
"The Executive of EP Bowls are extremely proud of the results achieved and would like to congratulate the players and all involved," Clarkson said.
EP teams excel at SA inter-district competitions
Women's Open and Men's B sides bring home silver medals
Image: SUPPLIED
Image: SUPPLIED
Every year Bowls SA presents this event at which contestants from the 20 districts across SA compete for the honour of being crowned champion district.
Each team entered consisted of two sides of four players and so a total of 960 were involved across all the categories.
Played over a period of a week with two games a day, the districts were divided into sections of 10, referred to as red and blue.
There were a total of 12 points available for each game with various components of play allowing each team to accumulate the points.
After the final session on Friday morning, the winning teams from the respective sections played each other for the honour of being crowned champion district for the year.
Meanwhile, EP Bowls have been nominated to host the Open event next year.
As the name will indicate, districts normally choose the very best for this and several Proteas bowlers past and present are always representing their districts. — EP Bowls
