Djokovic has 'no regrets' about missing US events over vaccine status

Novak Djokovic said he had no regrets about missing tournaments at Indian Wells and Miami due to his Covid-19 vaccination status but hoped that he would be allowed into the US later this year for the US Open Grand Slam.
The US currently bars unvaccinated foreigners from entering the country, though the policy is expected to be lifted when the government ends its Covid-19 emergency declarations in May.
Djokovic, 35, unsuccessfully applied to the US government for special permission to play at Indian Wells and Miami.
Carlos Alcaraz leapfrogged the Serb back into top spot in the world rankings after winning the Indian Wells title on Sunday.
“I have no regrets,” Djokovic told CNN. “I've learnt through life that regrets only hold you back and basically make you live in the past.
“I don't want to do that. I also don't want to live too much in the future. I want to be as much as in the present moment but of course, think about the future, and create a better future.
“So I congratulate Alcaraz. He absolutely deserves to come back to number one.”
Djokovic said it was a pity he was not allowed to compete in the US where he has enjoyed plenty of success including three of his 22 major titles.
“But at the same time, it's the conscious decision I made and I knew that there is always a possibility that I won't go,” Djokovic said.
“It's the current state or current situation that I hope will change for later this year, for the US Open. That's the most important tournament for me on American soil.”
The Serb said the controversy had not dented his enthusiasm for the sport.
“Actually, the contrary, I'm as enthusiastic as ever, as motivated as ever for the sport, my family, my foundation, all the projects and everything I'm doing off the court,” he said.
“The dignity, integrity, and staying true to myself, and my beliefs and my rights are above everything.”
Meanwhile, Italy's Camila Giorgi survived a near nightmare third-set collapse to edge Estonian Kaia Kanepi 7-6(4) 6-7(4) 7-6(4) in a marathon first-round match at the Miami Open on Tuesday.
Giorgi appeared in complete control when she took a 5-0 third set lead but the veteran Kanepi refused to go away, erasing two match points to draw level at 5-5.
Despite issuing 14 double faults and at one point throwing her racket in frustration, Giorgi stayed composed in the final set breaker, smacking a forehand winner on match point to end the three-hour, 32-minute slugfest.
Giorgi will next face 14th-seeded Victoria Azarenka, who like the other 32 seeded players at the tournament received a first-round bye.
Elsewhere, Belgian Elise Mertens brushed aside American Alycia Parks 6-1 6-4 to set up a second-round clash with eighth-seed Daria Kasatkina.
Mertens, a three-time Grand Slam champion in doubles, put her net skills to good use to see off Parks and set up a meeting with the crafty Kasatkina.
“She has a very good forehand and she can get a lot of balls back,” Mertens said of the Russian.
“She's number eight seed for a reason. I'm just going to try to focus on myself.”
Canadians Rebecca Marino and Katherine Sebov, Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk and China's Wang Xiyu were among the other first-round winners at the WTA 1000 event. — Reuters
Djokovic has 'no regrets' about missing US events over vaccine status
Image: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
