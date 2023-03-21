A huge crowd of enthusiastic supporters was treated to one of the best racing evenings in recent times when Victory Raceway hosted the opening round of the Regional Championship, split between themselves and PE Oval Track Raceway on Saturday.
HeraldLIVE
Victory Raceway produces a thriller
Image: PETER HENNING
A huge crowd of enthusiastic supporters was treated to one of the best racing evenings in recent times when Victory Raceway hosted the opening round of the Regional Championship, split between themselves and PE Oval Track Raceway on Saturday.
In perfect weather and track conditions, the crowd were on the edge of their seats right up until the final race at the stroke of midnight.
The highlight of the evening was the Heavy Metal Class with an impressive list of 21 entries having to be split into two groups during the three heats leading up to the final where 17 cars came out to fight for overall victory in the very competitive class.
Pierre van der Berg and Viaan Jordaan both put in great performances in the heats to end up starting alongside each other on the front row of the grid in the final.
The moment the lights went on to start the race Jordaan got into the lead with van der Berg attacking left and right for 19 laps, but just not managing to get past.
The amount of respect shown between Jordaan and Van der Berg was great to see as they fought their way past backmarkers on their way to a nail-biting finish with Elton Gilmer coming home in third.
The results were:
Heavy Metals: 1 Viaan Jordaan (VJ Electrical), 2 Pierre van der Berg (Bay Tech/Hangar 51), 3 Elton Gilmer (Standard Bank MFC/ProTune)
Pinkrods: 1 Bianca Westraadt (B-Nice Clothing), 2 Annuschke Landman (All About Paint/Eagles Karate/ TAG Solvents), 3 Nadia Rautenbach (Nanini/JBM Bodyworks/Gearworld/Supreme Towing)
2.1 Modifieds: 1 Rimon Landman (All About Paint/E&T Race Engines/RM Suspension), 2 Daniel Renison (AE Manufacturing), 3 Gerrit Olivier (Benecke Towing/M&M Tyres/ Ola’s Bodyworks)
V8 American Saloons: 1 Pieta Victor (Ferobrake/ Custom City/All About Paint), 2 Vincent Venter (Sicherheit Mega), 3 HJ Eksteen (All About Towing/CCO Panel Beaters/ De Vos Racing)
1660s:1 Tiaan Oliphant (RT Automotive), 2 Wesley Slabbert (Compuscan Manufacturing/440 Performance), 3 Jason Brink (Auto Aid)
Junior Hot Rods: 1 Reghardt Joubert (JK Racing), 2 Christine Power (Power Towing), 3 Quade de Lange (Jo-Mac’s Mechanical)
Hot Rods: 1 Johan Schoeman (Jo-Mac’s Mechanical/Grand Prix Panel Beaters), 2 Kelly Dowling (Jo-Mac’s Mechanical/Grand Prix Panel Beaters), 3 Emile Bothma (Just Graphix/Jo-Mac’s/Handy House Dispatch)
Driver of the day: Tiaan Oliphant
HeraldLIVE
