Exciting finish to NMB Kariega Human Race

Nearly 600 keen runners gathered at the Despatch Rugby club to participate in the 21.1km, 10km and 5km fun run on Saturday.
Thabang Mosiako, 28, running for Nedbank running club, beat Melikhaya Frans to the finish line in 1.03.36.
Melikhaya, running for Ikhamva athletics club, finished second in 1.04.55, followed by his young teammate Cwenga Nose, 22, in 1.06.11.
Frans enjoyed the race in preparation for his next challenge in Boston.
“I am excited to see Thabang win his first EPA Championship and our Ikhamva club training group do so well in achieving their goals under our coach’s guidance, “said top local athlete, Melikhaya Frans.
Mike Mbambani was delighted with the event and the performance of the athletes.
“The event was well organized with excellent work behind the scenes from our local EP Athletics committee.
“Our athletes performed well with strong times and we are grateful to Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality for their continued support, the Kariega Human Race is sponsored by Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality and is part of the Legacy Project,” said Mbambani.
Nedbank Running Club’s Kelly van Vliet sped home to win the 21.1km and finish first in her age category 35-39, in 1.22.57.
“I am happy to win the EPA 21.1km Championship for the third consecutive time, said Kelly.
It was a hillier new course but I really enjoyed it, I concentrated on running consistently, even splits, learning and improving ahead of the NMB Half Marathon Championships in June.
I am really looking forward to running well in the Absa Run Your City Gqeberha 10km. To run with the top Ethiopians and Kenyans athletes is going to be amazing!”
Kayla Nell of Charlo athletics club finished second in 1.28.01, followed by Refeloe Solomons, of Nedbank Running club, in third position and winning her age group category 40-49, in 1.29.13.
Luyanda Tschangana of Ikhamva athletics club finished first in his age group category 35-39 in a time of 1.09.59; Xolisa Ndlumbini, of Vukani athletics club, won the 40-49 age category in 1.12.30; Desmond Zibi, Ikhamva finished first in 50-59 age category in 1.13.07; Christine Claasen, of Nedbank, clinched 50-59 women’s age category in 1.36.33.
Thozamile Bokolo of Madibaz athletics club finished first in the 60-69 age category in 1.35.21; Cathy Allers, of Elite athletics club, was the first woman home in the 60-69 age category in 2.04.05; Don Charles took the men's 70+ category in 1.48.26, Nedbank running club, with Liz Jenkerson, Muirite Strider athletics club, was the first woman to finish 70+ in 2.22.26.
In the 10km event, Sinethemba Jilingisi, of Ikhamva athletics club, won the men's race in 31.25 with Sicelo Mashaba of Madibaz athletic club athlete took second place in 32.37, and Patridge Chimwendo third in 33.07.
Liza-Marie Kingston of Nedbank running club won the women's section in 42.55, followed by Simnikiwe Booysen of Act athletics club in 43.39 with Ntombesintu Mfunzi, of Nedbank Running club, third in 44.21.
Local athletes can look forward to the Absa Run Your City Gqeberha 10km on Sunday. — LOC EPA
Exciting finish to NMB Kariega Human Race
Image: TANIA ZWIEGELAAR PHOTOGRAPHY
