×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Riddle battles hard to claim African Cup title

De Koning storms to win in women's race in Bay

Premium
19 March 2023
Amir Chetty
Sports reporter

Gqeberha-born triathlete Jamie Riddle fought back from cramps on his run to conquer the Old Mutual Wealth African Premier Cup triathlon at Hobie Beach on Sunday. 

Riddle had to stop briefly and stretch his hamstrings, which lost him the lead temporarily. ..

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT : 'Everything' Oscars; new Shazam movie and military drama 'The ...
'I could make a big difference at Eskom' says Mkhwebane during testimony

Most Read