Schlebush geared up for tight African Cup battle
Youth Olympics star back in SA after move to US
Durban-born star triathlete Amber Schlebush relishes the prospect of racing in SA again as she pits her skills against the best at the Old Mutual Wealth African Premium Cup in Gqeberha on Sunday.
Schlebush, 22, is back on home soil for the first time in over two years after relocating to the US to join the Sun Devils Triathlon team at Arizona State University in 2020. ..
Sports reporter
