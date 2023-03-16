Murray to fight for gold at African Premium Cup triathlon
Now racing in the colours of the Netherlands, 34-year-old is up against an elite field of SA and international athletes
SA-born triathlete Richard Murray has made his way home to get some racing under his belt and is gearing up for The Old Mutual Wealth African Premium Cup at Hobie Beach, in Gqeberha, on Sunday.
The 34-year-old, who switched allegiances in 2021 and now races in the orange garb of the Netherlands, will be looking to put his years of triathlon racing experience to good use when he goes up against an elite field of SA and international athletes. ..
Murray to fight for gold at African Premium Cup triathlon
Now racing in the colours of the Netherlands, 34-year-old is up against an elite field of SA and international athletes
Sports reporter
SA-born triathlete Richard Murray has made his way home to get some racing under his belt and is gearing up for The Old Mutual Wealth African Premium Cup at Hobie Beach, in Gqeberha, on Sunday.
The 34-year-old, who switched allegiances in 2021 and now races in the orange garb of the Netherlands, will be looking to put his years of triathlon racing experience to good use when he goes up against an elite field of SA and international athletes. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Rugby
Soccer
Soccer
Sport
Soccer