Dolphins pip Warriors, Titans to 4-Day glory

The Hollywoodbets Dolphins pipped the Dafabet Warriors at the final hurdle as they went on to be crowned the CSA 4-Day Series Division 1 champions in Potchefstroom on Wednesday.
The final log standings saw the KwaZulu-Natal side top the table by just 0.32 points to finish on 118.04 while the Warriors jumped to second place with 117.72 after their comfortable win against the Six Gun Grill Western Province.
The Momentum Multiply Titans secured the third spot on the log, finishing with 117.20 points
The Durban side suffered a three-wicket defeat to the DP World Lions in their final red-ball fixture for the season.
However, their accumulation of 20.04 batting points and 28 bowling points throughout the season helped ensure they got over the line after the final round concluded this week.
Both the Titans and Warriors needed to win to keep their hopes of red-ball success alive, and they did their part as the Eastern Province side stormed to a 79-run win over Western Province while the Sky Blues overcame the North West Dragons by nine wickets respectively.
However, it was the Dolphins, despite their loss in the final round, who took the title home.
The Warriors, who came back from the in-season break with three wins to their name, were sitting in a strong position before a draw with the Lions, followed by two sobering defeats against the ITEC Knights and Titans, saw their quest for four-day success halted.
They sat on 92.7 points ahead of the final match against WP, only 0.12 points behind the Titans, who were second at the time.
The men in green and black batted with purpose in Cape Town, scoring 352 all out in their first innings, before dismissing their counterparts for 198 in reply, thanks to a brilliant five-fer from Siya Plaatjie, who was playing only his second first-class match for the Warriors.
Armed with a lead of 154, the visitors stuttered to 184 all out in their second innings, setting the hosts 339 to win and more than a day in which to reach the target.
However, Tsepo Ndwandwa pulled the rug out from under WP’s feet, taking six second-innings wickets for just 51 runs to see the visiting side to a comfortable victory to close out their season on a high.
