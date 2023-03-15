Peter Shalulile scores a brace as Sundowns crush Royal AM at Loftus
Mamelodi Sundowns sharpshooter Peter Shalulile looks set to defend his Golden Boots award after the Namibian netted a brace when the runway leaders crushed Royal AM 5-1 in a DStv Premiership clash at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria on Tuesday night.
Shalulile, who won the top goal scorer accolade with 23 goals last season, has found the back of the net 11 times in the current campaign. He is two goals ahead of teammate Cassius Mailula, who also scored against Royal, and SuperSport United striker Bradley Grobler while Orlando Pirates’ Monnapule Saleng is on eight.
Shalulile also spent a few months on the sidelines due to injury this season, but now looks to be in great form as he has scored eight goals in the past five matches in all competitions.
Other Sundowns goals against Royal were scored Mothobi Mvala and an own goal by Ricardo Nascimento.
Thwihli Thwahla’s only goal in the match was a second half long range by substitute Letshene Phalane.
The hosts scored three goals in the first half while Royal’s only goal came in the final stanza of the game.
Peter Shalulile 🎯🚀— SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) March 14, 2023
That's double-figures now for the Sundowns striker in the #DStvPrem, the first to reach the milestone! pic.twitter.com/kukQxmEkh6
Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena’s intentions were clear as he sent out the same team that started and helped to annihilate Egyptian giants Al Ahly 5-2 in the Caf Champions League clash at the venue. However, he was forced to make an early change after defender Grant Kekana collided with his goalkeeper Ronwen Williams and had to be replaced by Brian Onyango on 13 minutes.
Both sides played entertaining, attacking football and created good scoring opportunities at the start of the match before Sundowns took control.
Royal almost broke the deadlock 20 minutes into the game when Sedwyn George was denied by the woodwork.
A minute later, Mailula's star continued to rise as he found the back of the net and scored his ninth league goal for the season.
The youngster is now the joint second-highest goal scorer in the league alongside SuperSport United’s Bradley Grobler.
Things went from bad to worse for the men from KwaZulu-Natal as former Sundowns player Nascimento scored an own goal six minutes later while attempting a pass back to his goalkeeper Xolani Ngcobo.
After that it was Sundowns who dominated the game. Shalulile scored a stunning goal three minutes before half time as Masandawana enjoyed a three-goal lead at the interval.
Shalulile completed his brace early into the second half and took his league goal tally to 11.
Phalane’s excellent strike on 68 minutes was nothing more than a consolation goal for the John Maduka-coached team.
Mvala also got on the scoresheet with a header from a corner kick.
Sundowns now have scored 10 goals and conceded three in just two matches. They will be hoping to find more when they travel to Sudan's Al-Hilal for a Champions League clash on Saturday.