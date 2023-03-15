Peter Shalulile scores a brace as Sundowns crush Royal AM at Loftus

Mamelodi Sundowns sharpshooter Peter Shalulile looks set to defend his Golden Boots award after the Namibian netted a brace when the runway leaders crushed Royal AM 5-1 in a DStv Premiership clash at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria on Tuesday night.

Shalulile, who won the top goal scorer accolade with 23 goals last season, has found the back of the net 11 times in the current campaign. He is two goals ahead of teammate Cassius Mailula, who also scored against Royal, and SuperSport United striker Bradley Grobler while Orlando Pirates’ Monnapule Saleng is on eight.

Shalulile also spent a few months on the sidelines due to injury this season, but now looks to be in great form as he has scored eight goals in the past five matches in all competitions.

Other Sundowns goals against Royal were scored Mothobi Mvala and an own goal by Ricardo Nascimento.

Thwihli Thwahla’s only goal in the match was a second half long range by substitute Letshene Phalane.

The hosts scored three goals in the first half while Royal’s only goal came in the final stanza of the game.