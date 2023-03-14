Record performances at East London Grand Prix Circuit

On top of providing some spectacular racing, the second round of the Eastern Cape Historic Pre 80 and Pre 90 Coastal Challenge Club and the Border Modified Saloon Car Championships provided a few record-breaking performances at the East London Grand Prix Circuit on Saturday.
In the Historics category, Rudolf de Vos put his Chev CanAm in pole position ahead of Brett Franklin (Warren Ford Granada Perana), with Matthew Gudmanz (Chev CanAm) in third.
Johan van der Westhuizen (Ford Interceptor) was up next ahead of Quentin Lessing (Ford Escort), Ryan Gudmanz (Datsun SSS) and Andrew Karshagen (Ford Fairlane).
In the opening race, Matthew Gudmanz didn't make it to the start, leaving the dice at the front of the field to De Vos and Franklin.
De Vos proved to have enough in hand to hold off the Granada and claimed another win. Behind the leading duo, Van der Westhuizen led the rest of the pack home ahead of Lessing, Gary Schultz (Ford Escort) and Ryan Gudmanz.
Selwyn Blom and Karshagen rounded out the top eight. Matthew Gudmanz got his car going in time for the second heat, but De Vos controlled things from the front again to take another victory from Franklin.
Matthew Gudmanz took third ahead of Van der Westhuizen, again the leading Class C contender. Lessing was fifth ahead of Ryan Gudmanz and Schultz. De Vos saved the best for last, setting the fastest ever lap-time by a Chev CanAm around the East London Grand Prix Circuit on his way to his third heat win of the day.
This time, he was followed over the line by Matthew Gudmanz, with Franklin having to settle for third despite setting his fastest-ever lap time on semi-slicks during the race.
Gareth Hewitt (Steel and Pipes BMW) led the way in qualifying for the Border Modified Saloon Cars, comfortably topping the time sheets ahead of Shaun Gradwell (KWT Motor Engineering BMW) with Craig Czank (Cobra) in third.
Zillen Harding (BMW) was next up in front of Shaun Vallance (Maglab BMW), RJ Green (Herbalife BMW), and KC Myburgh (BMW).
Cherne Marais (Steel and Pipes BMW) was not far behind in eighth, ahead of Mark Els (East London Towing and Recovery BMW), Shaun Beetge (VW Golf) and Craig Borges (Opel Kadett).
However, the latter suffered electronic problems, bringing his day to a premature end in the opening heat.
Czank's car let him down in the first heat, leaving Hewitt to take a comfortable win from Gradwell and Harding. Vallance, Mybugh and Els were next ahead of Marais and Choudree.
Nel and Fuller rounded out the top ten. Czank returned in the second heat to take the win from Gradwell, while first-race winner Hewitt had to watch from the sidelines.
Harding again took third, this time ahead of Myburgh and Green. Marais again got the better of Chaoudree to take sixth, with Fuller and Nel the last classified finishers in eighth and ninth. Czank took another win in the final heat, with Gradwell and Harding in second and third.
The 45-minute Endurance Race at the end of the day went to Czank, with Hewitt and Vallance joining him on the podium. Choudree, Marais, Green and Fuller were the other classified finishers.
Record performances at East London Grand Prix Circuit
Craig Czank wins 45-minute Endurance Race at the end of the day
Image: DARRYL KUKARD
On top of providing some spectacular racing, the second round of the Eastern Cape Historic Pre 80 and Pre 90 Coastal Challenge Club and the Border Modified Saloon Car Championships provided a few record-breaking performances at the East London Grand Prix Circuit on Saturday.
In the Historics category, Rudolf de Vos put his Chev CanAm in pole position ahead of Brett Franklin (Warren Ford Granada Perana), with Matthew Gudmanz (Chev CanAm) in third.
Johan van der Westhuizen (Ford Interceptor) was up next ahead of Quentin Lessing (Ford Escort), Ryan Gudmanz (Datsun SSS) and Andrew Karshagen (Ford Fairlane).
In the opening race, Matthew Gudmanz didn't make it to the start, leaving the dice at the front of the field to De Vos and Franklin.
De Vos proved to have enough in hand to hold off the Granada and claimed another win. Behind the leading duo, Van der Westhuizen led the rest of the pack home ahead of Lessing, Gary Schultz (Ford Escort) and Ryan Gudmanz.
Selwyn Blom and Karshagen rounded out the top eight. Matthew Gudmanz got his car going in time for the second heat, but De Vos controlled things from the front again to take another victory from Franklin.
Matthew Gudmanz took third ahead of Van der Westhuizen, again the leading Class C contender. Lessing was fifth ahead of Ryan Gudmanz and Schultz. De Vos saved the best for last, setting the fastest ever lap-time by a Chev CanAm around the East London Grand Prix Circuit on his way to his third heat win of the day.
This time, he was followed over the line by Matthew Gudmanz, with Franklin having to settle for third despite setting his fastest-ever lap time on semi-slicks during the race.
Gareth Hewitt (Steel and Pipes BMW) led the way in qualifying for the Border Modified Saloon Cars, comfortably topping the time sheets ahead of Shaun Gradwell (KWT Motor Engineering BMW) with Craig Czank (Cobra) in third.
Zillen Harding (BMW) was next up in front of Shaun Vallance (Maglab BMW), RJ Green (Herbalife BMW), and KC Myburgh (BMW).
Cherne Marais (Steel and Pipes BMW) was not far behind in eighth, ahead of Mark Els (East London Towing and Recovery BMW), Shaun Beetge (VW Golf) and Craig Borges (Opel Kadett).
However, the latter suffered electronic problems, bringing his day to a premature end in the opening heat.
Czank's car let him down in the first heat, leaving Hewitt to take a comfortable win from Gradwell and Harding. Vallance, Mybugh and Els were next ahead of Marais and Choudree.
Nel and Fuller rounded out the top ten. Czank returned in the second heat to take the win from Gradwell, while first-race winner Hewitt had to watch from the sidelines.
Harding again took third, this time ahead of Myburgh and Green. Marais again got the better of Chaoudree to take sixth, with Fuller and Nel the last classified finishers in eighth and ninth. Czank took another win in the final heat, with Gradwell and Harding in second and third.
The 45-minute Endurance Race at the end of the day went to Czank, with Hewitt and Vallance joining him on the podium. Choudree, Marais, Green and Fuller were the other classified finishers.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Rugby
Soccer
Rugby
Sport
Soccer