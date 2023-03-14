PODCAST | MultiChoice helps nurture budding sport stars with schools initiative
Two Eastern Cape schools are the lucky recipients of a multipurpose playing field that can be used for seven-a-side soccer, modified hockey, volleyball, touch rugby and netball
Butterworth and Tsholomnqa high school learners will now be able to showcase their sporting talent on the SuperSport Schools app after receiving brand-new sports fields from MultiChoice.
The app was established for the growth of school sport and to get more young sports stars to shine across Africa by broadcasting their talent.
MultiChoice, through its SuperSport Schools programme, handed over the sports fields to the two Eastern Cape schools on March 7 and 9 2023. The multipurpose playing fields can be used for five different sporting codes; seven-a-side soccer, modified hockey, volleyball, touch rugby and netball.
“At MultiChoice, we are committed to making a positive difference in the lives of young people. The SuperSport School’s initiative is about developing a love for sport and introducing previously disadvantaged schools to sporting codes they would not have been able to participate in.
“For the SuperSport Schools programme to be inclusive, it’s important we address the infrastructural differences that exist between rural schools and more affluent schools,” says Tumi Masekela, MultiChoice executive for corporate affairs.
“In SA, school sport forms the foundation on which sporting nations are built. This makes it an important focus area for sports industry stakeholders, particularly SuperSport, which is a major investor in Africa’s sporting success.”
As part of the SuperSport Schools programme, MultiChoice will construct six other maintenance-free super courts and enrol teachers into sports administration courses in the Western Cape, Gauteng and Limpopo.
This article was sponsored by MultiChoice.