PODCAST | MultiChoice helps nurture budding sport stars with schools initiative

Butterworth and Tsholomnqa high school learners will now be able to showcase their sporting talent on the SuperSport Schools app after receiving brand-new sports fields from MultiChoice.

The app was established for the growth of school sport and to get more young sports stars to shine across Africa by broadcasting their talent.

MultiChoice, through its SuperSport Schools programme, handed over the sports fields to the two Eastern Cape schools on March 7 and 9 2023. The multipurpose playing fields can be used for five different sporting codes; seven-a-side soccer, modified hockey, volleyball, touch rugby and netball.