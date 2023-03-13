Gqeberha’s Verwey crowned new EC middleweight champion

Gqeberha boxer Durandt Verwey was crowned as the new Eastern Cape middleweight champion after beating East London’s Odwa Gaxa at the Babs Madlakane Hall in Kariega at the weekend.
Police officer Verwey claimed the vacant provincial belt via a unanimous points decision after a sizzling 10-round affair.
The event was staged by Silindokuhle Boxing Promotions in partnership with the department of sport, recreation, arts and culture.
The 25-year-old said the Eastern Cape belt would open doors for him on the boxing scene.
“This is the fight that I have enjoyed the most out of all my other fights,” Verwey, who trains under the VIP Boxing and Conditioning Gym, said.
“In this fight I learnt from the first round, and after each round I can basically say I have learnt a lot, and this fight definitely made me better.
“I am very excited for what is to come.
“This fight was my first challenge and I am keen on a lot more challenges, and am getting better and better, and preparing for the next best thing.”
Verwey’s trainer Vicky Phillips, owner of VIP Boxing and Conditioning Gym, said the win was hard fought.
“I am very excited for Durandt.
“He worked very hard for this and he deserves it.
“We strategised the rounds in my fighter’s defence, so every time he [Gaxa] did something, we had to strategise and prepare against that.
“We learnt a lot because this is our first 10-round fight,” Phillips said.
Promoter and event organiser Sibongile Kebe, from Silindokuhle Boxing Promotions, said he was pleased by the outcome, as the bout had lived up to expectations, with both boxers bringing their A-game on the day.
“I am very happy with how the tournament went, but I am most pleased with the turnout.
“People came out in their numbers to support us.
“I am also pleased that Durandt was announced as the winner so that the Nelson Mandela [boxing] region can grow as well,” Kebe said.
The other results were:
- Mini-flyweight, four-round: Athanathi Mxol (Duncan Village) won on a majority points decision over Liyema Bolo (Gqeberha);
- Female middleweight, four-round: Lunje Makosi (Gqeberha) won on a unanimous points decision against Emily Kabwalo (Zimbabwe);
- Lightweight, six-round: Lubabalo Bokuva (Makhanda) won a unanimous points decision against Mbuyiseli Ndukwana (Plettenberg Bay);
- Catchweight, six-round: Ndikho Nyebe (M’sane) won on second-round TKO over Thabang Molefi (Plettenberg Bay);
- Main supporting bout, Jnr bantamweight, six-round: Technical draw after first round between Ayanda Gangqa (Gqeberha) and Nwabisile Cholani (Plettenberg Bay).
Gqeberha’s Verwey crowned new EC middleweight champion
Rising star, 25, believes belt will open doors for him on boxing scene
The other results were:
