Le Court, Jooste claim Cape Town Cycle Tour titles

TufoBMC rider Chris Jooste showed his class to outsprint Andries Nigrini (TEG), Jaedon Terlouw (Honeycomb), and Daniel Loubser to claim the Cape Town Cycle Tour on Sunday.
Jooste was in sublime form as he claimed the title in an emphatic 2:36:14.
“This is the pinnacle of the sport in SA,” Jooste said after the finish.
“I’m thrilled with the win.”
According to Jooste, he knew there was a rare chance for the breakaway to stay away when they managed to open the gap into a headwind.
“With such strong riders in the break, things fell into place. I knew that if we kept up the speed and our confidence, victory would be ours.”
The Men’s Elite racing category over the iconic 109km coastal route around the Cape Peninsula produced some intense and exciting moments.
The weather on the day was ideal for racing, with sunny conditions and a light south-easterly breeze.
The mint conditions made for a few characteristic early attacks, but all the big teams worked to bring it all back together.
Up the deceptively tough Smitswinkel climb, five riders got off the front and forged the break.
The five stayed together until Hout Bay when Nick James (DMS) dropped back
. “That’s when the realisation kicked that we were going to go to the finish, and a podium was a potential,” said Andries Nigrini (TEG), who finished second behind Jooste.
The breakaway didn’t always seem to work together consistently, with the youthful Loubser doing the bulk of the work. With no other teammates in the break, he seemed to forge something of an allegiance with Jooste, whose experience was evident throughout.
Cape Town native and fourth-place finisher Daniel Loubser expressed his elation at completing the race unscathed, stating: “I am overjoyed to have had a smooth ride and crossed the finish line in one piece.”
Loubser’s knowledge of the course proved invaluable to his fellow breakaway riders, as he was able to read the ever-changing conditions and offer crucial insights.
He helps guide the four by sharing vital information about wind patterns and optimal feeding locations to help them maintain their lead. Loubser’s strategic advice undoubtedly played a key role in their success.
The chasing bunch got organised up Chapman’s Peak, driven by DMS. They were closely watched by team Honeycomb, represented by Terlouw up front.
In Honeycomb’s ranks was defending champion Marc Pritzen (though riding in the colours of his team Team EF Education-NIPPO Development). However, the bunch left it too late and couldn’t bring back the breakaway.
“I kicked a bit too early,” said third-placed Terlouw, explaining how he saw the main bunch coming back.
“I got a bit nervous there and went out as hard as I could but couldn’t hold out. That was my first time in a breakaway, and I learnt a lot,” he said.
Speaking after the race, Jooste expressed his delight at what is undoubtedly the biggest win of his career.
“This is an incredible feeling,” he said. “I’ve won every age category since U12, so this is amazing.”
In the women's race, double defending champion Kim le Court, of Mauritius, completed a hat-trick of wins.
The Efficient Infiniti Insure rider had to work harder for her fourth title than any of the others, though, after Candice Lill broke up a select group who had entered the finale together with an audacious attack in the final kilometre.
Le Court and her fellow sprinters reeled Lill in before the winner outsprinted Vera Looser, Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio, Hayley Preen, and Cherise Willeit to take the 2023 title.
“Lill’s kick forced her rivals to open up their sprints earlier than they would have liked.
“It was a bit tense, to be honest,” Le Court reflected.
“With most of the sprinters back in the bunch, I was pretty nervous going into the finale. Then Candice [Lill] did a flyer from the back, which was really a good move.
“We struggled to bring her back, and as I did, I thought it was too early to start the sprint. But everyone else was sprinting too, and I just opened it up, and no-one came past. I could see a wheel looming up on my left ... I know it was Vera [Looser] now. But I just hang on. And I’m really glad I could hang on to the end.”
Le Court’s victory is her fourth in the Cape Town Cycle Tour, moving her to joint four alongside Anke Erlank on the all-time standings.
The 2023 women’s winning time was 2 hours, 13 minutes, and 20 seconds. The top five were all awarded at the same time, with Looser placing second ahead of Moolman-Pasio, Preen, and Willeit.
Leading results:
Men: 1. Chris Jooste (TufoBMC) 02:36:14, 2. Andries Nigrini (TEG) st, 3. Jaedon Terlouw (Honeycomb) st, 4, Daniel Loubser (Cycling Friends) st, 5. Gert Heyns (Valley Electrical) st
Women: 1. Kim le Court (Efficient Infiniti Insure) 2:13:20, 2. Vera Looser (Lapierre-Elysator) st, 3. Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (AG Insurance Soudal QuickStep) st, 4. Hayley Preen (Freewheel Cycology) st, 5. Cherise Willeit (Santon City Cycle Nation) st. — www.capetowncycletour.com
Le Court, Jooste claim Cape Town Cycle Tour titles
Image: Peter Heeger/Gallo Images
