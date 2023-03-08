Padel-mania hits Gqeberha

Gqeberha will officially become a member of the padel tennis craze when the launch of the Africa Padel Old Grey Club takes place in Mount Croix later in March.
As an introduction to the once-obscure sport, Africa Padel Old Grey will offer players the chance to test their skills on their purpose-built courts free of charge for a limited period, which started on March 5 and ends on March 19.
The sport, which was relatively unknown in SA until recently, has become one of the fastest-growing codes in the country since the first two courts were built in Cape Town in 2020.
The number of courts available across the country grew to about 176 at the end of 2022, with more earmarked for construction in 2023.
The player base was expected to be in the hundreds of thousands as the sport continued to gather traction among young and old, Action Padel SA chief executive James Bader told Daily Maverick earlier in 2023.
He also noted the cost of building a court, which was in the region of R1m.
Being a fun mixture of tennis and squash, padel can be enjoyed by all ages and skill levels.
While the sport has a similar scoring system to tennis, the plays, courts and racquets are quite different.
The courts are enclosed and gameplay allows for the ball to be played off them, while the racquets are solid and stringless.
The sport has become so popular it is increasingly being included in international events, with the aim of getting it into the Olympics.
Africa Padel has called on businesses, sports teams and anyone interested to come and try out their unique orange courts between the dates mentioned above.
To book a slot, players can download the Playtomic app and register, search for “Africa Padel Old Grey” and they are all set.
Using Playtomic, those who want to play can set up an account and easily book a court closest to them.
The app also allows players to create private matches among friends, make them public to find partners, or search for games to join.
According to the app, a court booking costs between R400 to R500 per hour — working out to R100 or R125 per person.
Africa Padel brand ambassador, Old Grey Padel Club member Patrick Grewar, said there would be an official club launch on March 15, with an open day and celebrity matches on March 18.
It will be the 10th club to be opened under the Africa Padel banner, which boasts 43 courts around the country.
The growing popularity of this sport is not unique to SA, as it has garnered more than 25-million players across 90 countries worldwide.
HeraldLIVE
Padel-mania hits Gqeberha
Chance to try out fun tennis mixed with squash code free of charge at Old Grey
Sports reporter
Image: FACEBOOK
Gqeberha will officially become a member of the padel tennis craze when the launch of the Africa Padel Old Grey Club takes place in Mount Croix later in March.
As an introduction to the once-obscure sport, Africa Padel Old Grey will offer players the chance to test their skills on their purpose-built courts free of charge for a limited period, which started on March 5 and ends on March 19.
The sport, which was relatively unknown in SA until recently, has become one of the fastest-growing codes in the country since the first two courts were built in Cape Town in 2020.
The number of courts available across the country grew to about 176 at the end of 2022, with more earmarked for construction in 2023.
The player base was expected to be in the hundreds of thousands as the sport continued to gather traction among young and old, Action Padel SA chief executive James Bader told Daily Maverick earlier in 2023.
He also noted the cost of building a court, which was in the region of R1m.
Being a fun mixture of tennis and squash, padel can be enjoyed by all ages and skill levels.
While the sport has a similar scoring system to tennis, the plays, courts and racquets are quite different.
The courts are enclosed and gameplay allows for the ball to be played off them, while the racquets are solid and stringless.
The sport has become so popular it is increasingly being included in international events, with the aim of getting it into the Olympics.
Africa Padel has called on businesses, sports teams and anyone interested to come and try out their unique orange courts between the dates mentioned above.
To book a slot, players can download the Playtomic app and register, search for “Africa Padel Old Grey” and they are all set.
Using Playtomic, those who want to play can set up an account and easily book a court closest to them.
The app also allows players to create private matches among friends, make them public to find partners, or search for games to join.
According to the app, a court booking costs between R400 to R500 per hour — working out to R100 or R125 per person.
Africa Padel brand ambassador, Old Grey Padel Club member Patrick Grewar, said there would be an official club launch on March 15, with an open day and celebrity matches on March 18.
It will be the 10th club to be opened under the Africa Padel banner, which boasts 43 courts around the country.
The growing popularity of this sport is not unique to SA, as it has garnered more than 25-million players across 90 countries worldwide.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Rugby
Cricket
Soccer
Soccer
Soccer