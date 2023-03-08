EP Athletics to showcase its best in championships

The Nelson Mandela Bay EP Athletics Championships will be held at Nelson Mandela University’s Madibaz Stadium on Friday and Saturday, and will include sub-youth, youth, junior, senior and master competitors.
“We will be showcasing our talented EP athletes and expect the standard of competition in our region to be high, EPA Track & Field chair Riaan Barnard said.
“This year at we have invited master athletes from as far afield as Cape Town, George and East London to join our championship,” he said.
Local coaches are looking forward to the championships and expect strong results this weekend.
Luxolo Adams, local world-class athlete and 200m finalist at the World Senior championships, will be in action.
“Luxolo’s training times are good as he starts his preparation for the World Athletic Championships in August, so this will be his first race of the season,” Madibaz athletic club coach Gerrie Posthumus said.
“Shirley Nekhubvi is also in top racing form,” he said.
Full-time private coach for middle distance, cross-country and road running athletes, Leonardo de Villiers, has high hopes for talented young athletes Brenden Wessels from Harvest High School and Matthew van Coller from Grey High School.
Both have qualified for the 800m and 1,500m ASA National Championships, and for the High School SA Championships (Brenden 800m and 1,500m, and Matthew, 1,500m).
“We are expecting them to compete with fast times this weekend, under 3min, 55sec for the 1,500m, which will be held on Friday, and under 1min, 54sec for the 800m, which will be held on Saturday,” Leonardo said.
Jessi Kahn, high-performance coach of Heat Athletics Club, spoke highly of young Travis Pheiffer, an U16 100m hurdler.
“Travis is looking extremely strong in his training.
“He currently holds the second fastest time for 100m hurdles in SA and is unbeaten in hurdles this year.
“He will use this weekend’s championship as a training ground as he is preparing for the National Athletic Championships later this month,” Kahn said.
The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality, host of the EPA Championships, and EP Athletics share a vision to develop world-class athletes by creating platforms for local athletes to compete among SA’s best.
Spectators are welcome at the NMU Madibaz Stadium at a cost of R30 a person.
For more information, email epaadmin@pe.co.za. — LOC EPA
Image: AURELIEN MEUNIER/GETTY IMAGES
