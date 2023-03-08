Bay gears up for SA Triathlon Championships

The Old Mutual Wealth African Premium Cup and the South African Triathlon Championships will be held at Hobie Beach, Gqeberha, on Sunday, March 19.
The African Premium Cups have attracted entries from 26 different countries, largely due to the success of the 2022 event.
With valuable world ranking points at stake and $4,000 (R74,410) prize money on offer, incredibly competitive fields will line up for the Olympic-distance races, comprising a 1,500m swim, a 40km cycle and a 10km run.
Barbara de Koning (Netherlands) and Ayan Beisenbayev (Kazakhstan) won the African Cup in Bloemfontein in February.
Others who featured prominently at Maselspoort, including James Edgar (Ireland), Tyler Smith (Bermuda), Tanja Stroschneider (Austria) and Shanae Williams (RSA), will face far stronger competition in Nelson Mandela Bay.
Husband and wife duo Richard Murray (Netherlands) fourth in the Rio Olympics and Rene Kalmer (Netherlands), fourth in the Tokyo Olympics, are two of the biggest names in World Triathlon and are the pre-race favourites.
Gqeberha-born star Jamie Riddle, who won this race last year, will be fired up, racing former countryman Murray, who is now one of his arch-rivals.
They were separated by just eight seconds in the WTCS race in Abu Dhabi this past weekend, with Murray getting the upper hand, and it could come down to the wire on the beachfront in Gqeberha.
Denmark’s Emil Holm is another triathlete with a bright future and is expected to make his presence felt.
Kalmer will face tough opposition from her countrywoman De Koning and SA’s Williams, who took first and second in the recent African Cup.
However, the unknown factor could be Amber Schlebusch, who is making the trip out from Arizona University, in the US, and will surely have an eye on the Olympic Games in Paris next year.
Schlebusch has a strong pedigree over shorter distances, having won the Youth Olympics in 2018 and in 2022 she showed her class by winning the NCAA Division 1 Triathlon Championships by a minute.
Mike Zoetmulder of Zsports Events SA, who is organising the race on behalf of Nelson Mandela Bay Triathlon and Triathlon South Africa, was thrilled with the interest in the event, with the international field more than quadrupling from the 2022 edition.
“We have a full programme of events, with provinces sending their best age groupers for the national championships and the para championships, while the African Cups for juniors and seniors have attracted a dozen triathletes who participated in last year’s Commonwealth Games and numerous Olympians.”
Old Mutual Wealth is the title sponsor.
Its chief executive, Farhad Sader, said: “We are very proud of our association with the 2023 Africa Triathlon Premier Cup Nelson Mandela Bay that also celebrates our values of commitment, focus, discipline and teamwork to achieve long-term success.
“We also truly believe in the power of sport to connect communities and will be working closely with Triathlon SA to ensure athletes and supporters from around the world will experience this event as their best yet.”
The schedule is:
7.20am: Super Sprint Triathlon; 7.23am: SA Paratriathlon Championships; 7.31am SA Triathlon Standard Age Group Championships; 7.37am: Standard Distance Triathlon; 10am: Africa Cup Junior Triathlon (Men); 10.45am: Africa Cup Junior Triathlon (Women); 12pm: Africa Premier Cup (Women); 12.05pm: Medal Ceremony, SA Paratri; 12.30pm: Medal Ceremony, SA AG Championships; 2pm: Africa Premier Cup (Men); 4.50pm: Medal Ceremony, Africa Cup Juniors; 5pm: Medal Ceremony, Africa Premier Cup. — Zsports Events
Bay gears up for SA Triathlon Championships
Image: SUPPLIED
