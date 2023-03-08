PE Sports Legends Trust gears up for annual golf day

Limited spots are still available to enter the Port Elizabeth Sports Legends Trust annual golf day scheduled for the weekend, trustee Graeme Sauls said on Tuesday.
Despite being sold out just over three weeks ago, a few late withdrawals allowed individuals or four-ball teams to enter the event to be hosted at Wedgewood Golf Club.
Billed as the organisation’s main fundraising event for the year, all proceeds from the event will go towards the completion of their second book, which features stories about all the sporting legends who have been honoured at the yearly gala dinners since its inception in 2015.
The second publication will cover individuals who received accolades between 2019 and 2021, while the first edition showcased inductees from 2015 to 2018.
“It is a big project or second publication. This is one of two events we have lined up.
“In August, we have an event which will be honouring our women in sport, before another one of our bigger events, the annual gala dinner, where we will be honouring our next batch of legends,” Sauls said.
After discussions among the trustees, potential candidates will be whittled down to a list of 16 names who will form part of the class of 2023.
“As trustees, we sit down and present the names of potential candidates.
“We also look for legends who are well respected in their communities, not just in the respective codes, but individuals who have made an impact in their society as well.
“Once that list is finalised on our side, we hand over that list to a group of independent people who then make final choices as to who will be inducted this year. ”
Having partnered with Harry Printers and additional printers, Sauls said the printing of their first edition had become a lot more streamlined and hoped to start publishing an edition annually in the future.
“Our plan is as we improve and develop our writing skills, we want to produce an edition every year.
“We can obviously get the book together a lot quicker — we are also discussing the possibility of adding the 2022 inductees to the second edition, but that may then push the publication date back.”
The golf day starts at 11.30am, with entries costing R350 per player while a four-ball is R1,400.
For more information, contact Sauls at 083-381-4425.
PE Sports Legends Trust gears up for annual golf day
Sports reporter
Image: Supplied
