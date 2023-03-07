Cracking season opener at Scribante

Algoa Motorsport Club’s season got off to a flying start in perfect weather conditions at Aldo Scribante Raceway on Saturday.
Though the number of entries were slightly down, it did not deter from keeping the large, enthusiastic crowd from enjoying plenty of action out on the track.
The premier class on the day was the Coastal Challenge class that caters for classic and historic race cars and it was Derek Boy in his immaculately put-together Chevrolet Can-Am that emerged victorious after some close racing with Darryn Vice (Ford Anglia), Chris Nel (Ford Capri) and Neil van Eyk (Ford Escort).
In the Open Top class for sports cars, Jeandre Marais picked up from where he left off last season, taking three out of three race wins in his well-prepared Nardini, with his father Winston in second and Shaun Taljaard in third.
In the Regional Saloon class, Deon Slabbert, in his very quick VW Polo, was the runaway winner, beating Ryan Visagie (VW Polo) into second and Winston Marais (VW Polo) in third.
Months of hard work during the off season have certainly reaped the dividends for young motorcycle star Dylan Grobler who was the class act in the CBR 150 field, breaking the lap record along the way.
The day finished off with a 45-minute endurance race in extremely hot conditions, where Deon Slabbert proved to be a dominant force in his VW Polo, beating regular winner Daniel Bright in his Fuchs SA Lotus 7 into second place and Tom Hugo (Opel Supercar) in third.
Bright won the index-of-performance award, with Keisha Potgieter (VW Polo) in second and Ashwin Harri and Ron Scott (Opel Astra) in third.
The day ended with a 45-minute endurance race in extremely hot conditions, where Slabbert proved to be a dominant force in his VW Polo, beating regular winner Bright in his Fuchs SA Lotus 7 into second place and Hugo (Opel Supercar) in third.
Bright won the index-of-performance award, with Potgieter (VW Polo) in second and Harri and Scott (Opel Astra) in third.
Selected, leading results:
Coastal Challenge Class
Class A: 1 Derek Boy
Class C: 1 Darryn Vice, 2 Neil van Eyk, 3 Thomas Flynn (Datsun 120Y)
Class D: 1 Patrick Fourie (Nissan Maxima), 2 Mike Rudolph (Ford Capri), 3 Stuart Townsend (Nissan Skyline)
Class E: 1 Barry Spriggs (Ford Anglia), 2 Ronald Scott (Ford Escort)
Class X: 1 Chris Nel (Ford Capri Perana), 2 Johan Coetzee (Porsche Carrera)
Retro Classic: 1 Ian Oberholzer (Volvo 850i)
Open Top
Class B: 1 Jeandre Marais
Class C: 1 Winston Marais (Lotus 7), 2 Shaun Taljaard (Lotus 7), 3 Joel Steenekamp (Shadow 2000)
Class X: 1 Gary Marais (Lotus 7)
Regional Saloon
Class A: 1 Deon Slabbert
Class C: 1 Ryan Visagie, 2 Steven Phillips (VW Golf Mk1)
Class E: 1 Tom Hugo (Opel Supercar)
Class F: 1 Keisha Potgieter (VW Polo), 2 Ashwin Harri (Opel Astra), 3 Ryno Taljaard (Lotus)
Class X: 1 Winston Marais (VW Polo), 2 Jason Nell (VW Golf), 3 Shaun Taljaard
CBR 150
Junior Class: 1 Dylan Grobler, 2 Ethan Diener, 3 Ruan van Zyl
Clubman Class: 1 Ashton Heidemann, 2 Emma Oberholzer
HeraldLIVE
Cracking season opener at Scribante
Young motorcycle star Dylan Grobler breaks lap record
Image: ADELE BENCE
