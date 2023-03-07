Bay corporates help Ironman charity build pool for Khayalethu youth centre
Through the help of local businesses in Nelson Mandela Bay, Ironman 4 the Kids have built a four-lane swimming pool for the Khayalethu Child and Youth Centre in Kragga Kamma...
Bay corporates help Ironman charity build pool for Khayalethu youth centre
Soccer reporter
Through the help of local businesses in Nelson Mandela Bay, Ironman 4 the Kids have built a four-lane swimming pool for the Khayalethu Child and Youth Centre in Kragga Kamma...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Rugby
Soccer
Soccer
Soccer
Cricket