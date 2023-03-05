Chevalier, Phillipp crowned African Champions at Hobie Beach

France’s Justine Mathieux was the third women across the line, but missing a penalty tent on the bike leg saw her being disqualified, promoting Australia’s Penny Slater to the final podium spot with a time of 8:17.25.
Isuzu Ironman African Champion Leon Chevalier said it was a special moment to cross the line to the screams of the triathlon-loving public in Gqeberha on Sunday.
The race, initially delayed by 30 minutes due to reports of lightning, got underway with a shortened 900m swim for both professional and age-group athletes in the long-distance African Championships race, almost 2.9km under the original swim distance of 3.8km.
The Isuzu Ironman 70.3 Nelson Mandela Bay athletes, who were originally required to swim half of the full distance, also took on the 900m distance.
Chevalier, 26, who exited the shortened swim outside the top 10 places, put in a supreme effort during the bike leg of the race before running his way to the top step of the podium by stopping the clock on seven hours, 11 minutes, and 44 seconds.
The shortened swim did not scupper the competitive edge in both races, with pro athletes battling it out for a ticket to the Ironman World Championship races in Kailua Kona, Hawai’i (women) and Nice, France (men) later this year.
The Frenchman was followed home by SA pro Bradley Weiss, who finished in 7:16.03, over four minutes ahead of Denmark’s Mathias Lyngsø Petersen (7:20.55) in third.
On the women’s side, it was Germany’s Laura Phillipp who took gold, crossing the line in 8:01.59, more than 11 minutes ahead of second-placed Briton Fenella Langridge, who came home at 8:13.17.
Image: FREDLIN ADRIAAN
France’s Justine Mathieux was the third women across the line, but missing a penalty tent on the bike leg saw her being disqualified, promoting Australia’s Penny Slater to the final podium spot with a time of 8:17.25.
Chevalier said after the race that the shortened swim did play into his hands a bit as it meant he transitioned to the bike still feeling quite fresh.
“Myself and Cameron Wurf are strong cyclists, but not the strongest swimmers, so it kind of worked to our advantage having a shorter swim.
“We were right up there and where we had to be, it is just the gaps were a bit smaller, but we worked pretty hard at the start of the bike, so the gaps blew up that way,” Chevalier said.
“When I came off the bike and made my way through transition, I was hobbling and all I could think was that I would not make it through the entire marathon.
“Once you put the shoes on and you get into your stride, you feel quite amazing at the start but it gets really tough, so I put loads of water over my head to stay cool and just managed the gap to Bradley,” he said.
Meanwhile, Phillipp, 35, said racing in Nelson Mandela Bay was a special day, but one of the toughest she has faced.
“I tried to swim as fast as possible, and I didn’t lose a lot of time to Fenella because of the shortened swim, and heading to the bike I rode with the girls for about 30km before I decided to attack a little bit.
“From then on I was quite lonely, riding alone for the entire 180km, and then coming into the run I just tried to cool down as much as possible, so I am really proud I was able to cross the line in first.
“My legs were quite sore coming off the bike.
“The roads can be quite bumpy and it is something you feel in your muscles, so when I jumped off the bike I knew it would be tough, and that is how it proved to be.
“The first half of the marathon went quite well [in terms of] the pace, and then I slowed down, got some really bad cramps in my quads which is something I haven’t experienced before, but you learn something new at every Ironman [race],” Phillipp said.
