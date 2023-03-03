SA women’s trio primed for assault on Ironman title

Professional triathlete Magda Nieuwoudt believes the woman who can comfortably handle all the elements the race throws at her has the best chance of claiming the title at the Isuzu Ironman African Championships in Gqeberha on Sunday.
Three SA women will be looking to make their mark in their home race as Nieuwoudt, Jade Nicole Roberts and Mariella Sawyer take to the line for what promises to be an action-packed outing.
The trio were all part of last year’s 17th edition, with Nieuwoudt bagging third place, Roberts fifth and Sawyer 10th.
“PE is very well known for the crowds they bring to a race and when we race overseas, we don’t get the same crowds alongside the road.
“You can feel how much people in PE love triathlon from the moment you land at the airport,” Nieuwoudt said.
Kicking off her season in Gqeberha, Niewoudt said she was looking to put her “new, fresh legs” to an early-season test.
“The race in PE is such an important race to ensure that you try to control things during the day,” she said.
“It is such a long day and the wind can really tire you out if you work too hard.
“So, things like position on the bike and being comfortable in the aero position, so you can work into the wind, and then from there run well off the bike are the most important aspects of any race day.
“Perhaps it is still a bit early in the season for most Europeans, but in saying that, it is a strong field and I think we will see good battles, with athletes running close by or side by side at certain points in the race.”
Getting under way at 6.15am, the women will be looking to put on a high-quality show.
The 14 professionals start their journey with a 3.8km swim, followed by a 180.2km cycle along one of the most scenic courses on the Ironman calendar before ending off with a 42.2km marathon.
Sawyer said in her eyes, race day was about enjoyment just as much as it was about being competitive.
“The training has been great; we’ve had some hot and windy weather in Paarl, so it has been good training and I am looking forward to Sunday,” Sawyer said.
SA women’s trio primed for assault on Ironman title
“I want to put together a strong race, one which is controlled and not one where I go out and race like a headless chicken without looking at my numbers, but rather be in control and smart in my approach to the race.
“Another big factor is enjoying the race, especially because of the long day that a full distance race presents.”
