Sport

Provincial Athletics Championships off to fast start in Gqeberha

02 March 2023
Vuyokazi Nkanjeni
Soccer reporter
The Eastern Cape Provincial Athletics Championships are under way at the Nelson Mandela University in Gqeberha. The event started on Thursday and runs until Saturday
Image: ALESSANDRO0770/123RF

The Provincial Athletics Championships at the Nelson Mandela University in Gqeberha got off to a flying start on Thursday morning.

The championships are aimed at increasing participation in school sports in the province in a regulated environment, by registering all schools to participate in sports and nurturing talented athletes, and providing opportunities for rural, township and farm schools to participate in sports.

“The event started this morning at 7am and will end on Saturday, where we will see all districts of the province represented,” Department of Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture spokesperson Andile Nduna said.

“We have about 1,139 athletes who are participating in this event and of these 108 are athletes with special needs.

“The best athletes from the event will be chosen to represent the province at the South African High Schools Athletics Championships at Ekurhuleni in Gauteng next month from April 2 to 4,” he said.

The championships are linked to the strategic objectives of the department, to increase participation in school sports programmes and improve the capacity of educators to run school sports at lower levels.

This event is also part of the competition calendar of the Eastern Cape School Sports Structure.

