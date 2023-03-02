Drivers primed for season-opener at Aldo Scribante Raceway

The first race of the Algoa Motorsport Club’s 2023 Regional and Club Championship will take at Aldo Scribante Raceway on Saturday.
The classes that have been catered for are modified saloons, motorcycles, open-top sports cars and the Coastal Challenge for historic and classic cars, including retro classic cars.
At the end of the three-sprint race heats per class there will be a 45-minute mini-endurance race that caters for all-comers.
Making a welcome return to the regional saloon car class is Deon Slabbert in his immaculately prepared Class A VW Polo.
He will be up against the likes of Steven Phillips in his very quick Pit Pro VW Mk1 Golf, Ryan Visagie in the equally quick Pit Pro VW Polo and Steve High in his Chevrolet Cruze.
In the Coastal Challenge, Derek Boy from Humansdorp will be hoping to continue his fine run of form from Zwartkops a few weeks back as he takes on the field in his beautifully prepared Chevy Can-Am.
The little Firenza, with its brute V8 power, should be a force to be reckoned with.
But a man that will no doubt push him to the limit is Ian Oberholzer in his historic touring car specification Volvo 850 station wagon.
Joining the series this season are young Liam Watts in a Ford Escort Cosworth and Chris Nell in a Ford Capri. They will hoping to give 2022 class champion Darryn Vice in his Ford Anglia a run for his money.
Another Anglia out on circuit will be in the hands of Barry Spriggs, with the usual Ford Escorts of Rob Halgreen, Ron Scott and Neil van Eyk always up for the fight.
Syd Lippstreu in his Retro Toyota Celica ended off last season with some impressive performances and he will have his hands full keeping Johan Coetzee in his Porsche Carrera at bay.
Stuart Townsend returns in his Nissan Skyline and joins Tom Flynn (Datsun 120Y), Gordon Bennet (Opel Rekord), Pat Fourie (Nissan Maxima), plus the rose among the thorns, Angelique Griffin (Alfa Sud Sprint).
The open-top class has continued to gain popularity, with the likes of Jeandre Marais in his championship-winning Nardini up against the Lotus 7s of Alwyn Kretzmann, Pikkie Marais and Shaun Taljaard.
Evergreen Joel Steenekamp seems to have sorted out the reliability issues that have plagued his Shadow 2000 and should be a force to be reckoned with as they chase down the quick Nardini of Marais.
Qualifying for the day starts at 8.30am, with racing scheduled to start at 10.45.
Entrance to the event is R50 a person, with free entry for children under 12.
Upcoming events are:
March 4: Algoa Motorsport Club, Main Circuit Cars and Bikes Round 1; SA Endurance Series and GT Series, Round 1 at Zwartkops Raceway
March 11: Algoa Kart Club, Round 1; Border Main Circuit Cars and Bikes Round 2 in East London; Rover Motorcycle Enduro Round 1 at Rover MX Club
March 18: Oval Track Racing at Victory Raceway and PoloCup Round 2 at Killarney; MotorX Round 1 at Rover MX Club
March 24-25: Karting Nationals at Algoa Kart Club on Victoria Drive
March 25: Oval Track Racing at PEOTR Round 3 on Mission Road
April 1: Algoa Motorsport Club, Main Circuit Cars and Bikes Round 2; Algoa Rally Club, Daniel Pienaar Rally in Kariega; MotoX National Cape Town Round 2
April 15: Algoa Kart Club, Round 2
April 22: Algoa Motorsport Club, Main Circuit Cars and Bikes Round 3
April 29: Oval Track Racing at PEOTR Round 4
Drivers primed for season-opener at Aldo Scribante Raceway
Plenty on offer as wide range of classes target the fast lane
Image: DARRYL KUKARD
