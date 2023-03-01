Bay gears up for 18th Ironman African Championship

Seasoned triathletes Alistair Brownlee and Laura Phillipp will headline the professional field when they take to the line for the 18th Ironman African Championships this weekend.
The event returns to the original swim course venue, where athletes will take on a 3.8km swim at Hobie Beach, followed by a 180.2km bike race on arguably one of the most spectacular courses on the Ironman world circuit.
The run will take athletes along the beachfronts of Summerstrand and Humewood to Flat Rocks.
Both Phillipp and Brownlee will be aiming to secure their spots for the Ironman World Championships, with the top four professionals receiving slots for the races in Nice, France (men) in September and Kailua-Kona, Hawai’i (women) in October.
Brownlee, a double Olympic champion, will return to Nelson Mandela Bay to reacquaint himself with the course he raced in 2018, narrowly losing out to Jan Frodeno in an epic battle on the streets of Gqeberha during the Ironman 70.3 World Championship.
On the South African front, the absence of last year’s winner Kyle Buckingham will surely have Bradley Weiss and Matt Trautman licking their lips at the prospect of a home win.
Blighted by injury in the lead-up to last year’s world championship event, Brownlee still managed to secure his ticket to Kona for the big Island showdown.
However, a stress fracture in his femur ruled out any ambitions of battling for the title.
Phillipp looks the strongest on paper, as she goes up against a field of 13 athletes, all vying for that top spot, and with the absence of defending champion Daniela Bleymehl from Germany, a new champion will be crowned.
The women’s field will also feature the likes of Brit Fenella Langridge, who will fancy her chances as the course has been kind to British athletes, with both Lucy Charles-Barclay [2018, 2019] and Ruth Astle [2001] having won here in recent times.
The SA contingent, which includes Magda Niewoudt, Jade Nicole Roberts and Mariella Sawyer, will also be looking to upset the party.
In addition to the pro lineup, Nelson Mandela Bay will welcome athletes from 52 different countries across both races, with a quarter of the Isuzu Ironman African Championship field made up of international athletes flying in from the UK, Germany, France and the US, cementing the city as an iconic and “bucket list” triathlon destination.
This year also marks the second Isuzu Ironman 70.3 Nelson Mandela Bay, which launched last year in response to the growing triathlon culture in SA.
The Isuzu Corporate Triathlon Challenge powered by Algoa FM takes place the day before, so this is set to be an exciting festival weekend of racing.
There will also be 919 age group athletes taking the line at Hobie Beach in the hope of claiming a coveted spot at the global events later this year.
A fifth of the IMAC field will be women, while 31% will take on the half-distance event and 9% of athletes across both races will be based in the metro.
Gauteng has the highest representation with 26% of entrants, followed by Western Cape (14%), Eastern Cape (9%) KwaZulu-Natal (3%) and Free State (2%).
First-time IMAC racers account for 53% of the field, while 25% are “Iron virgins” having their first crack at the gruelling multi-sport race.
