Djokovic 'pain-free' as he prepares for return in Dubai

Novak Djokovic said he was now playing without pain after recovering from a hamstring injury as he prepares to return to the ATP Tour in Dubai this week after his record-extending 10th Australian Open title last month.
Djokovic suffered a three-centimetre hamstring tear en route to winning the Adelaide warm-up event before claiming his 22nd Grand Slam title at Melbourne Park to go level with Rafa Nadal.
The 35-year-old Serb said his Dubai participation was in doubt until a few days ago but he had passed all his fitness tests.
“Had a couple of weeks of no tennis. The last few days it's really getting as much practice as possible to get me back in shape to be able to compete at a high level,” Djokovic said.
“I haven't felt pain on the court for a week. I'm getting closer to 100%. Still not there in terms of the game and how I feel on the court. But the important thing is there's no pain. I don't have a hindrance in the way I move on the court.
“After every injury, it takes time for mechanisms to be balanced, for adjustments to be done on the court. It takes time to find that groove of moving effortlessly and not thinking about if something's going to happen. I don't have those thoughts.”
Djokovic begins the Dubai tournament having entered his 378th week as world number one, surpassing Steffi Graf as the player with the most weeks at the top of the sport.
“It's surreal to be that many weeks number one, to match Graf — one of the all-time greats,” Djokovic said. “Just being among these legendary names is flattering. I'm proud of it.”
Djokovic meets Czech Tomas Machac in the first round on Tuesday.
• Carlos Alcaraz played down concerns about a fresh leg injury after reaching the final of the Rio Open on Saturday, saying it was normal for him to compete with some pain and he would be 100% ready to face Cameron Norrie.
Alcaraz claimed the US Open title in September and became the youngest player to top the world rankings at 19 but suffered an abdominal issue at the Paris Masters in November and pulled out of last month's Australian Open with a leg problem.
He twice needed treatment on his left leg in the second set of his semifinal against qualifier Nicolas Jarry, but sealed a 6-7(2) 7-5 6-0 victory to set up a rematch with Norrie after beating the Briton in last week's Buenos Aires final.
“I don't worry about that. It's a tennis player's life,” Alcaraz said of his leg issue. “Playing with some pain is normal for a tennis player. Even more, if we are playing win-by-win, no break for almost 14 days in a row.
“It's normal. I'm going to take care of that and go into the final 100%.”
Having been leapfrogged by Novak Djokovic in the rankings, Alcaraz can close the gap on the Serbian with another title and the 19-year-old said he was proud of his level after winning an eighth match in 11 days on his comeback.
“To be in a final again in my second tournament is a really special moment,” Alcaraz added.
“I couldn't ask for a better start to 2023.”
Norrie reached Sunday's final at the clay court tournament — his third of the season — with 6-2 3-6 7-6(3) win over Bernabe Zapata Miralles.
“I'm going to have to finish the points (in the final) and execute and execute well,” Norrie said. “Otherwise I'm going to have no chance.” — Reuters
Image: Sarah Reed/Getty Images
