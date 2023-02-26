×

Sport

World records fall again in Runified Breaking Barriers 50km

26 February 2023
Vuyokazi Nkanjeni
Soccer reporter

Nedbank Runified Breaking Barriers 50km ultra-marathon once again lived up to expectations as both the men’s and women’s 50km run records were slashed at Pollok Beach, in Gqeberha on Sunday.

Back in the Bay for the third consecutive time, the race saw Nedbank Running Club athlete and Comrades Marathon winner Tete Dijana, 35, smash Stephen Mokoka’s world 50km record by more than a minute finishing in two hours, 39 minutes and three seconds...

