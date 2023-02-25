It’s all systems go for Nedbank Runified 50km, race director Bester says
It’s all systems go for the third edition of the Nedbank Runified Breaking Barriers 50km ultra-marathon in Nelson Mandela Bay, race director Nick Bester says.
The race will take place from Pollok Beach in Gqeberha on Sunday, with the women’s event starting at 5.30am and the men’s 20 minutes later...
