Time to shine for Bay motorsport star

Jeandre Marais, the young man who recently swept the awards table at the Algoa Motorsport Clubs awards evening and staked his claim to the Victor Ludorum title, will be kicking off his busy 2023 campaign at Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit on Friday.
He will compete in the CompCare VW PoloCup which acts as a curtain-raiser to the Johannesburg 9-Hour Endurance Race for GT and Sports Cars which starts on Saturday at 1pm.
After having joined the super competitive series for the last two rounds of the 2022 season alongside teammate Clinton Bezuidenhout, he is now going the solo route with the backing of Syrabix (Pty) Ltd, Stu Davidson and Sons as well Johan and Yvonne Marais from Impala Ranch outside Jeffries Bay.
Clinton Bezuidenhout who fought fiercely for the entire season eventually grabbed the championship title that had eluded him, at the final round held at Zwartkops Raceway in October.
Unfortunately, Bezuidenhout will not be competing in the PoloCup Series this year & he has relocated to Cape Town & has joined the one-brand VW GTI Challenge Racing Series.
With a handful of the top drivers having moved on to race in different classes, it has opened the door for a few new up-and-coming drivers to have a taste of what is generally considered the closest form of racing in SA as all of the cars are electronically mapped to produce identical performance.
With the rules having been tweaked a little, the cars have now been given a little more power and the push-to-pass button is now allowed to be used in all practice sessions, as well as qualifying and in all races.
The only time it may not be used is on the first lap of all races.
The only other change is that the top six draw for race two will no longer influence the grid formation.
Ex-karting sensation, Charl Visser from Cape Town heads up the strong three-car Universal Motorsport Team, along with 2022 Rookie-of-the-year winner Jagger Robertson and Oval track specialist Jason Loosemore.
Seasoned front-runner Dawie van der Merwe has teamed up with rookie Reaobaka Komane & both will be racing in the Nathan Motorsport stable this season.
Karah Hill was adjudged the most improved driver of the 2022 season after having been coached by Nelson Mandela Bay superstar Michael Stephen and she returns in her Kalex-backed Polo full of confidence after her second-place finish in the opening round of the Toyota GR Cup at Zwartkops last weekend.
Qualifying gets under way at 8.35am on Friday with race one scheduled for 12.25pm and race two at 9.35am on Saturday.
All of the action will be broadcast live on SuperSport Channel 215 or can be live-streamed on the Kyalami 9-Hour YouTube channel.
Events
February 24: Classic Mercedes-Benz SL display at EP Veteran Car Club in Conyngham Street; CompCare VW Polo Cup and GTC at Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in Midrand
February 25: Oval Track Racing at PEOTR Round 2 on Mission Road; CompCare VW Polo Cup & GTC at Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in Midrand; Johannesburg 9-hour Endurance Race at Kyalami in Midrand; Formula-E Grand Prix of Cape Town
February 26: All Comers Club day At EPVCC in Conyngham Street
March 4: Algoa Motorsport Club Regional & Club Championship for Cars and Bikes
March 11: Algoa Kart Club, Round 1; Border Main Circuit Cars and Bikes Round 2 in East London; Rover Motorcycle Enduro Round 1 at Rover MX Club
March 18: Oval Track Racing at Victory Raceway & PoloCup Round 2 at Killarney; MotorX Round 1 at Rover MX Club
March 24 and 25: Karting Nationals at Algoa Kart Club on Victoria Drive
March 25: Oval Track Racing at PEOTR Round 3 on Mission Road
For full details on all events follow the Motor Mouth Facebook page.
HeraldLIVE
Time to shine for Bay motorsport star
Image: PAUL BEDFORD
Jeandre Marais, the young man who recently swept the awards table at the Algoa Motorsport Clubs awards evening and staked his claim to the Victor Ludorum title, will be kicking off his busy 2023 campaign at Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit on Friday.
He will compete in the CompCare VW PoloCup which acts as a curtain-raiser to the Johannesburg 9-Hour Endurance Race for GT and Sports Cars which starts on Saturday at 1pm.
After having joined the super competitive series for the last two rounds of the 2022 season alongside teammate Clinton Bezuidenhout, he is now going the solo route with the backing of Syrabix (Pty) Ltd, Stu Davidson and Sons as well Johan and Yvonne Marais from Impala Ranch outside Jeffries Bay.
Clinton Bezuidenhout who fought fiercely for the entire season eventually grabbed the championship title that had eluded him, at the final round held at Zwartkops Raceway in October.
Unfortunately, Bezuidenhout will not be competing in the PoloCup Series this year & he has relocated to Cape Town & has joined the one-brand VW GTI Challenge Racing Series.
With a handful of the top drivers having moved on to race in different classes, it has opened the door for a few new up-and-coming drivers to have a taste of what is generally considered the closest form of racing in SA as all of the cars are electronically mapped to produce identical performance.
With the rules having been tweaked a little, the cars have now been given a little more power and the push-to-pass button is now allowed to be used in all practice sessions, as well as qualifying and in all races.
The only time it may not be used is on the first lap of all races.
The only other change is that the top six draw for race two will no longer influence the grid formation.
Ex-karting sensation, Charl Visser from Cape Town heads up the strong three-car Universal Motorsport Team, along with 2022 Rookie-of-the-year winner Jagger Robertson and Oval track specialist Jason Loosemore.
Seasoned front-runner Dawie van der Merwe has teamed up with rookie Reaobaka Komane & both will be racing in the Nathan Motorsport stable this season.
Karah Hill was adjudged the most improved driver of the 2022 season after having been coached by Nelson Mandela Bay superstar Michael Stephen and she returns in her Kalex-backed Polo full of confidence after her second-place finish in the opening round of the Toyota GR Cup at Zwartkops last weekend.
Qualifying gets under way at 8.35am on Friday with race one scheduled for 12.25pm and race two at 9.35am on Saturday.
All of the action will be broadcast live on SuperSport Channel 215 or can be live-streamed on the Kyalami 9-Hour YouTube channel.
Events
February 24: Classic Mercedes-Benz SL display at EP Veteran Car Club in Conyngham Street; CompCare VW Polo Cup and GTC at Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in Midrand
February 25: Oval Track Racing at PEOTR Round 2 on Mission Road; CompCare VW Polo Cup & GTC at Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in Midrand; Johannesburg 9-hour Endurance Race at Kyalami in Midrand; Formula-E Grand Prix of Cape Town
February 26: All Comers Club day At EPVCC in Conyngham Street
March 4: Algoa Motorsport Club Regional & Club Championship for Cars and Bikes
March 11: Algoa Kart Club, Round 1; Border Main Circuit Cars and Bikes Round 2 in East London; Rover Motorcycle Enduro Round 1 at Rover MX Club
March 18: Oval Track Racing at Victory Raceway & PoloCup Round 2 at Killarney; MotorX Round 1 at Rover MX Club
March 24 and 25: Karting Nationals at Algoa Kart Club on Victoria Drive
March 25: Oval Track Racing at PEOTR Round 3 on Mission Road
For full details on all events follow the Motor Mouth Facebook page.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Cricket
Rugby
Cricket
Rugby
Cricket