Dijana eyes top podium spot in Gqeberha 50km
Comrades winner says he’s in great shape for Nedbank Runified
Premium
By Vuyokazi Nkanjeni - 23 February 2023
Comrades winner Tete Dijana is confident his legs are strong enough to carry him to the podium’s top spot at this year’s Nedbank Runified Breaking Barriers 50km ultra-marathon.
The race will take place at Pollok Beach in Gqeberha on Sunday with the women’s race starting at 5.30am and the men’s 20 minutes later...
