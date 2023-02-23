×

Sport

Dijana eyes top podium spot in Gqeberha 50km

Comrades winner says he’s in great shape for Nedbank Runified

Premium
By Vuyokazi Nkanjeni - 23 February 2023

Comrades winner Tete Dijana is confident his legs are strong enough to carry him to the podium’s top spot at this year’s Nedbank Runified Breaking Barriers 50km ultra-marathon.

The race will take place at Pollok Beach in Gqeberha on Sunday with the women’s race starting at 5.30am and the men’s 20 minutes later...

