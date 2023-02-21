Solly Dondashe, Vuyisile Cekisani, Norman Thembani, George Getse and David Kleinbooi were all presented with blue blazers by Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Retief Odendaal, and bearing this tournament’s championship logo.
Eastern Cape golfers honoured at Nelson Mandela Bay championship
Seven ‘pathfinders’ recognised for their role in the sport
Image: TYRONE WINFIELD
As the Sunshine Tour and European Challenge Tour look to the future with the first Nelson Mandela Bay Championship being co-sanctioned at the historic Humewood Golf Club this week, the Bay municipality celebrated the past when it honoured “the pathfinders” of Eastern Cape golf at a gala dinner earlier this week.
With the brightest young talent from both the Sunshine Tour and Challenge Tour gathered for this 72-hole tournament starting on Thursday, a group of seven golfers were recognised at Monday night’s official gala dinner for the role they played in growing the game in this region and inspiring the next generation.
Solly Dondashe, Vuyisile Cekisani, Norman Thembani, George Getse and David Kleinbooi were all presented with blue blazers by Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Retief Odendaal, and bearing this tournament’s championship logo.
The late Peter Mkata and the late Wellington Songwiqi were also recognised.
It was an emotional moment for all five in attendance, with Thembani, in particular, recalling the days when their passion for the game clashed with the politics of the country at the time.
“This is something so special and it was lovely to get this recognition,” the 82-year-old Thembani, who grew up in Alexandria, said.
“My love for the game of golf came at the wrong time in our history for me. But now is the right time.
“It makes me so happy to see this Sunshine Tour tournament here at Humewood, and I think all of us would say to the young black golfers of today, work hard and take the opportunities you now have.”
Sunshine Tour commissioner Thomas Abt was also in attendance and paid tribute to the work of the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality and associate sponsors in making this tournament a reality.
“Humewood represents so much of South African golf history and we’re delighted, in partnership with all involved, to bring an international tournament back to this golf course and the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality.”
